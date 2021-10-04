COLUMN: Improve democracy: Close the college

Conventional wisdom tells schoolchildren that the US was the first modern democracy, modeled to some degree after the Greek experiment from a couple thousand years ago.

Of course this is helpful to the children in broad strokes. Democracy means choice, liberty, and lots of rights, right?

There are a couple of very significant problems with democracy right now, both in the US and in the world. They are the relationship between freedom and license and the relationship between rights and obligations.

In the best democracies, everyone is free to pursue happiness, but no one has license to do so at the unjust expense of another.

In the best democracies, everyone has the right to help choose representatives to make decisions about public policy and governance, but that means that every act of government is being done in the name of the people. The people choose and the people’s choices thus belong to them.

In a dictatorship the acts of the ruler belong only to the ruler. He was not voted in, so his subjects are not responsible for his decisions.

What makes this a problem here in the US is that we the citizens are too often woefully underinformed or misinformed about what is being done in our names.