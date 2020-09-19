COLUMN: In Grandpa's arms, in Grandpa's shoes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My parents and I walked down the hospital corridor to the room where my Grandpa had taken his last breath of life. Our purpose was to say good-bye. We had received a telephone call that my father's father had passed away.

We entered the small, nondescript hospital room and found some treasures in his night stand. There was a palm-size photo album of me when I was a young child. There were two watches with a note attached to bequeath to my brother, Lee, and my cousin, Mark. Our grandfather may not have left me a watch, but he did leave me with learned values and fabulous memories.

Grandpa Harry was fairly quiet, but always listened, and was interested in everyone in our family. He loved to help with projects around the house. He especially enjoyed painting ceramics and packing these fragile items to be sent to relatives around the country. He never demanded anything. Grandpa was never a burden to his family.