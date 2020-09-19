COLUMN: In Grandpa's arms, in Grandpa's shoes

My parents and I walked down the hospital corridor to the room where my Grandpa had taken his last breath of life. Our purpose was to say good-bye. We had received a telephone call that my father's father had passed away.
We entered the small, nondescript hospital room and found some treasures in his night stand. There was a palm-size photo album of me when I was a young child. There were two watches with a note attached to bequeath to my brother, Lee, and my cousin, Mark. Our grandfather may not have left me a watch, but he did leave me with learned values and fabulous memories.
Grandpa Harry was fairly quiet, but always listened, and was interested in everyone in our family. He loved to help with projects around the house. He especially enjoyed painting ceramics and packing these fragile items to be sent to relatives around the country. He never demanded anything. Grandpa was never a burden to his family.
As a youngster, Grandpa was my greatest fan. He proudly watched as I took my first horseback riding lesson, and performed dance and gymnastics. He used to take me to musicals at the children's theater. On weekends, I visited him in my Sunday best dress, fur coat, hat and handbag. He would parade me through his neighborhood to show me off to his friends.
Grandpa sold shoes for a living. Every fall, Mom chauffeured my brother and me to buy new shoes for school from Grandpa. I have always loved "cowgirl" boots, and at 11 years old, I worked a newspaper route to afford Western-style, embroidered, Frye Boots. That's the type of work ethic that Grandpa taught me.
When Grandpa retired from the shoe business in his 70s, he volunteered at a senior citizen center three days a week, where he worked in the kitchen and carried trays of food for those who could no longer manage for themselves.
Grandpa moved to Florida when I was a teenager. One spring break, we walked the Fort Lauderdale beach strip and talked about the abstract, but important values in life, including loyalty, honesty and helping those less fortunate than ourselves. While college kids guzzled beer, Grandpa and I sat under an umbrella and drank sweet tea, enriched by the experience.
Grandpa wore a regal smile as I received my college diploma. He beamed as my father walked me down the aisle at my wedding.
Grandpa's funeral was difficult for me. I sat in the last row of the family section and stared into space. One of the first men that I had ever loved was gone. I missed him so very much.
The following summer, my brother's wife, Carolyn, gave birth to my nephew. Like his great-grandfather, Henry has brown eyes and a radiant smile. Grandpa would have been proud of Henry, too.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!