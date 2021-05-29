COLUMN: Is beauty more than just a garden?

Since spring has arrived, it seems as though my neighbors have been competing to see who will create the most "beautiful" front yard garden.

A few of these emulating residents have hired professional landscapers. Other people, with values more similar to mine, have adopted gardening as a family project.

Let's shine some sunlight on this subject. It takes effort and exercise to develop a garden. These small gardens make great "curb appeal," for anyone contemplating selling their home. Most constructive is that gardening distracts the "nosy neighbors" from gossip - gossip which is rather destructive.

Do the most elaborate of the gardens exude pure, innocent, true beauty? My opinion is "No!"

Beauty to me, lies in kindness, and positive interactions with others. It is embedded in healthy living, striving for happiness, and self-esteem. Accomplishments are important, whether visual to the eye, or not.

Volunteering with children, homeless people or pets, or the elder population is BEAUTY.

My young friend is physically challenged, and suffers an occasional impairment. This kind, gentle, young man graduated with Honors from college, at an in-person graduation ceremony, Saturday, May 15. This is BEAUTY.