COLUMN: Is beauty more than just a garden?

Since spring has arrived, it seems as though my neighbors have been competing to see who will create the most "beautiful" front yard garden.
A few of these emulating residents have hired professional landscapers. Other people, with values more similar to mine, have adopted gardening as a family project.
Let's shine some sunlight on this subject. It takes effort and exercise to develop a garden. These small gardens make great "curb appeal," for anyone contemplating selling their home. Most constructive is that gardening distracts the "nosy neighbors" from gossip - gossip which is rather destructive.
Do the most elaborate of the gardens exude pure, innocent, true beauty? My opinion is "No!"
Beauty to me, lies in kindness, and positive interactions with others. It is embedded in healthy living, striving for happiness, and self-esteem. Accomplishments are important, whether visual to the eye, or not.
Volunteering with children, homeless people or pets, or the elder population is BEAUTY.
My young friend is physically challenged, and suffers an occasional impairment. This kind, gentle, young man graduated with Honors from college, at an in-person graduation ceremony, Saturday, May 15. This is BEAUTY.
My Dad's dog eagerly waits at the window for me to arrive at his home, and later returns to the same window, as though he is saying "goodbye," as I slowly drive away. This is BEAUTY.
Beauty is more than just an array of flowers, and lavish plants. Beauty should be selfless, and have an unpretentious purpose.
Twice, I have taken the initiative to plant a small garden. To me, it was an activity to cheer someone who was ill, and to assist someone who was less fortunate. My friends' smiles and gratitude meant more to me than anything else. In return, I reaped the benefit of letting these friends know that I truly care for them.
This is why I feel that beauty is more than just a garden. Much more.
Robyn writes about everyday people who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends and pets.