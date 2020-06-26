COLUMN: Is the coronavirus a Republican or Democrat?

Twenty-two. That's how old I was when Yusef Hawkins was killed by a bat-wielding, gun-toting mob of white men because he dared to come into their neighborhood. Eleven years later, it would be Amadou Diallo, who reached for his wallet and was met with a hail of 41 bullets from New York City police, 19 of which destroyed his body. As a native New Yorker, those two incidents were stark reminders ...