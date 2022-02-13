COLUMN: Issues to determine what the country will be

A quick glance at statistics showing fentanyl seizures and overdoses supports this claim. A January press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol indicated that fentanyl seizures increased 1,066 percent in 2021. That no doubt represents a fraction of the drug making its way into the country. Predictably, drug overdose deaths have increased steadily in recent years, and fentanyl alone killed more than 100,000 people in 2021. Much of it, we can logically assume, came into this country through our wide open southern border.

It is one thing to destroy the physical but entirely another to destroy the psychological imprint of the country. That is what is happening with the continued racial divide being put forth by the radicals who manage to dominate the political and media landscape of the U.S. We are constantly barraged with the notion that many of us are racist by our very existence, that we are beyond redemption for the sins of those who existed decades—or hundreds of years—before us. This, of course, is dismissive of the strides made in this country over the last 100 years, dismissive particularly of the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. and others who sought and achieved racial justice during the twentieth century.