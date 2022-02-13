COLUMN: Issues to determine what the country will be

Often in recent years we’ve heard politicians and commentators emphasize the need for American voters to decide the type of country they want the United States to be. It would be all too easy to dismiss such talk as mere hyperbole intended to motivate voters or drive ratings in the media landscape. While this might be easy to dismiss, there is a great deal of truth in the notion that the country is at a crossroads.
There are several areas, in fact, where the country is slipping deeper and deeper into an abyss where long-term harm will be difficult to avoid.
First and foremost, perhaps, is the atrocious situation at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. The Biden administration’s border policy is in reality no policy at all, evidenced by the tens of thousands of immigrants who have crossed into this country over the last year. The federal government’s transport of these immigrants into various areas of the country has been well documented. While the Biden administration has enabled this to occur willy nilly, our tax dollars have funded this foolishness. There is, and should be, a legal path to becoming a U.S. citizen.
If this were just about people crossing the border, then the problem would be much less vexing. But our open border to the south is more complicated. Not long after Joe Biden became president and began ignoring our southern border, a friend who works as an EMT in a rural area in North Carolina told me how drug overdoses started to increase almost immediately.
A quick glance at statistics showing fentanyl seizures and overdoses supports this claim. A January press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol indicated that fentanyl seizures increased 1,066 percent in 2021. That no doubt represents a fraction of the drug making its way into the country. Predictably, drug overdose deaths have increased steadily in recent years, and fentanyl alone killed more than 100,000 people in 2021. Much of it, we can logically assume, came into this country through our wide open southern border.
It is one thing to destroy the physical but entirely another to destroy the psychological imprint of the country. That is what is happening with the continued racial divide being put forth by the radicals who manage to dominate the political and media landscape of the U.S. We are constantly barraged with the notion that many of us are racist by our very existence, that we are beyond redemption for the sins of those who existed decades—or hundreds of years—before us. This, of course, is dismissive of the strides made in this country over the last 100 years, dismissive particularly of the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. and others who sought and achieved racial justice during the twentieth century.
The proof is contained within two key points, neither of which is exclusive to this column. One is this: if this country is inherently racist, then why are thousands of immigrants, Hispanic and otherwise, so determined to enter the U.S.? The second point is this: how did a country that is allegedly racist at its core elect a Black person to the highest office in the land? Both points defy the notion that the country is populated by irredeemable racists. Both points help reveal how a certain element in this country regularly defies simple common sense and insists on using false information to propagandize the population.
Perhaps no single issue defies logic and common sense, however, more than the idea that Americans are being denied the right to vote. A simple look at the data shows otherwise. According to Pew Research Center, turnout for the 2020 presidential election was 7 percentage points higher than the Trump-Clinton showdown in 2016. Pew indicates that the nearly two-thirds of eligible voters who turned out in 2020 was the greatest since 1980, and possibly even longer.
Nonetheless, voter suppression is the battle cry for those who want to hand control of elections over to the federal government, leaving states with no recourse other than to bend to the will of federal bureaucrats. Polls, meanwhile, show that most Americans favor the voter-ID measures many states are enacting, something targeted by the propogandists.
Without offering a scintilla of evidence, the same people advocating radical changes in the voting process would have us believe that minorities are being denied the right to vote. Jason Riley, a columnist for the Wall Street Journal, addressed the issue in a recent column. “In 2020, Asian and Hispanic voting levels made history again,” wrote Riley, “while black turnout was the third-highest on record for a presidential election. When minority voters are sufficiently motivated, they seem to have no trouble casting a ballot.”
No consideration of this country’s overall social and political health can ignore the rising murder rate over the last two calendar years. According to statistics provided by the National Center for Health Statistics, and published on CNN.com, murder in the U.S. increased at the highest rate in modern history over 2020 and 2021.
A report on abcnews.com indicated that 12 major cities set annual homicide records last year. The list of cities runs from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, to Rochester, New York.
Airwaves are filled daily with reports of violent crime across the country. Many observers, including radicals who have helped drive the increase, point to the pandemic as the primary cause. While many experts agree, that alone dismisses the political climate during the last two years. When radicals harp about defunding police departments—and a general disrespect of law enforcement infects any discussion of police reform—then a rise in crime can be expected.
Factor in the far-left radicals who man district attorney offices around the country and, again, none of this should come as a surprise. When radical DAs refuse to prosecute certain low-level crime, then—presto—we have more crime. That is not a complicated calculation.
Where do we go from here? Well, midterm elections are less than nine months ahead, and voters can render their decision on the type of country they want.
Open borders, voter suppression propaganda, exaggerated racial accusations, and increased crime are issues that have been placed in the forefront of the American experience. Are those the issues that will define us?
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.