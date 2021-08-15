COLUMN: It’s all Biden’s fault

President Biden has also been telling us inflation is temporary. However, last week we saw two key inflation measures show this crisis is getting worse. Producer prices rose nearly 8% to a new record, while consumers prices remained at a 13-year high. Families are paying more for food, clothing, transportation, utilities, and housing. Back-to-school shopping will cost you more this year and gas is up 41%.

Just 7 months ago, America was energy independent. President Biden reversed course by first canceling the Keystone Pipeline and suspending oil and gas leases in our country. He in turn approved the Russian NordStream 2 pipeline. These hypocritical actions have threatened our energy independence and driven up prices. The President knows more oil production is the solution. So last week he called on Russia and the Middle East to increase their production. Instead of encouraging foreign countries to boost their energy output, we should be doing everything we can to unleash America’s energy economy that creates jobs right here at home and makes us less reliant on foreign nations.

Inflation is a tax on every American. In addition to disastrous energy policies, the record inflation we are seeing is directly attributed to the reckless spending of Washington Democrats. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to care.