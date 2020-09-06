COLUMN: It’s okay to ask God for anything

My relationship with God is much like my relationship with my earthly father. I can remember asking for everything as a child, but my father didn’t always honor my requests.

My relationship with my heavenly father is not all that different. I am his child, and I should feel just as comfortable approaching him about anything as I did with my own dad, even about matters that seem so trivial. How can I get to know God if I don’t feel like I can talk to him about everything?

I think the Bible supports this point of view. If God cares about how many hairs I have on my head, then he also cares about the things that matter to me, even when they don’t matter to others. That child-like faith is just as important to prayer as it was to my own salvation.

As I matured, I noticed that my relationship with my dad changed. I instinctively knew how he would respond to my requests. But those instincts grew out of a relationship with him that permitted me to ask him for anything. Our relationship with God is the same way.

My friend is right, and so am I. We should always seek God’s will, and we should always realize that he is willing to listen as long as we are willing to talk. The psalmist said it another way: “I call on you, O God, for you will answer me; give ear to me and hear my prayer.” (Psalms 17:6)