COLUMN: Jesus was born to be crucified

For years, this story has been used by ministers to describe the sacrificial love of God. It has all the ingredients of a good illustration – emotional – dramatic. It touches the hearts of most listeners but does not begin to tell the complete story. Let us study the analogy and see why it falls short.

One day a man who worked as a draw-bridge engineer took his young son to work with him. He was proud as he showed his son how to operate the bridge and explained how important it was that the job be done right and exactly on time. They were having a great time and the father let the boy play all around where he was working. But, in a split second, the boy wandered away.

To the father’s amazement, he looked out of the window of the little cabin and saw his son down below climbing on the teeth of the gears and had his pants leg caught. Just as he was about to climb down to rescue his son, he heard the whistle of a train.

His pulse quickened, and he said, what must I do? If I free my son, there will not be time to get back and lower the bridge for the train. Either his son would lose his life or a trainload of innocent people would be killed. A horrible dilemma mandated a horrible decision. The engineer knew what he had to do. He reached for the lever.