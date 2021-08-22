COLUMN: Joe Biden does his best Jimmy Carter impersonation

Barely seven months into Joe Biden’s tenure as president and it’s already clear that his administration’s potential to create havoc is unparalleled in recent memory. The debacle in Afghanistan serves as a mere symbol of the chaos that could define the remaining three-plus years of governance by Biden’s band of radicals.
So far, Biden and his minions have demonstrated a remarkable ability to misjudge the dynamics of foreign and domestic politics, relying on a small group of far-left zealots to dictate policy. If this were a movie, we would be waiting for the likes of Bruce Willis or Liam Neeson or Dwayne Johnson to swoop in and save the country. This is not Hollywood, however, and the only fantasy is the one playing out in the minds of progressive politicians hell bent on re-imagining the country.
While we may not see Americans clinging from cargo planes to escape the U.S. (although anything is possible), life in this country is sure to undergo profound change if the Biden administration is allowed free reign. The transformation, in fact, is already underway.
The Biden administration has come to represent all the tenets of progressive, far-left policies favored by the likes of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez, heretofore the leaders of an ideology that is truly anti-American. From the intrusion of government into American life, aided by a pandemic and a supposed climate crisis, to the divisive indoctrination rampant in our education system, the Biden radicals are quickly leaving a mark—primarily bruise. There’s a reason cries of Marxism are heard on a regular basis.
Midterm elections will arrive a mere 15 months from now, providing perhaps a sense of urgency for already impatient progressives, while offering a sense of hope to non-radicals who are weary of what we’re experiencing. By gaining control of the House and Senate, Republicans can derail Biden’s unprecedented lurch to the left.
There are several areas where the Biden administration will likely hurt Democrats at the polls. Given the short memory of the voting public and the likelihood that the mainstream media will quickly move on from the problems in Afghanistan, nowhere is the peril greater for Biden and his supporters than in the havoc that will follow his economic decisions. Inflation is already a factor and may grow worse over the next year.
During June and July, the rate of inflation hit 5.4 percent, highest since a rate of 5.6 percent during June of 2008, according to the website U.S. Inflation Calculator. Considering Biden’s plans to increase government spending and raise taxes, there is little hope for a reversal of that trend short of favorable results for Republicans in 2022.
It’s not as if progressive policies have a track record of proven success. Meanwhile, conservative tenets of supply-side economics—lower taxes, decreased regulation—have demonstrated a clear path to economic prosperity.
To understand the viability of reducing government regulation while lowering the tax rate, one only has
to look at Jimmy Carter’s four years as president. Mortgage rates were near 20 percent, inflation
reached the mid-teens and—as pointed out previously in this space—a general malaise enveloped the
country. Carter was an incompetent leader who came to office when the country was still reeling from
Watergate. It turns out he was elected for all the wrong reasons—comfort over competence.
In a recent Wall Street Journal article (“Will Biden Bring an End to Reagan’s Era of Prosperity?”), columnists Art Laffer and Stephen Moore provide statistics that support a supply-side approach. Both writers worked in the Reagan administration. Laffer is an economist and Moore an economic adviser.
Below are highlights of their article—highlights set in motion by Reagan’s economic policies:
• All income groups experienced a rise in take-home pay in the 1980s. Steep declines in take-home dollars marked the Carter presidency.
• 30-year mortgage rates plummeted from over 18 percent in 1981 to less than 10 percent during Reagan’s tenure.
• Inflation dropped from nearly 14 percent under Carter to less than 4 percent near the end of the 1980s.
• For an eight-year period (1981-1989) gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 7.3 percent.
• Although most tax rates fell by more than half, tax revenues nearly doubled during a 10-year period beginning in 1980.
In some ways Biden’s ascension to office is analogous to Carter’s. The difference is that while Watergate represented a very real crisis of leadership in the nation’s highest office, the crisis of leadership under Donald Trump was a creation of mainstream media aided by Trump’s volatile personality. Now Joe Biden represents Jimmy Carter redux.
Carter’s inept leadership had the hostage crisis in Iran as its defining symbol. Notably, the hostages were released just before Reagan was inaugurated.
Whether Biden is defined by the mess in Afghanistan remains to be seen. But don’t bet on the mainstream media making a lasting issue of what has transpired in recent days. The segue in the news cycle has already started, in fact, as the usual suspects—NBC, MSNBC, CNN, et al—are focusing on COVID vaccinations. On Thursday morning, NBC’s Today Show dedicated the first 10 minutes of its program to COVID before addressing Afghanistan. That, of course, plays directly into the strategy of the Biden administration, as Biden’s COVID-dominated press conference this week revealed a clear strategy of diversion.
Carter’s weakness was all encompassing. The economy was a mess, the United States was viewed as weak on the international front, Americans were disheartened, to say the least, and there was little sign of relief. Sound familiar?
With winter months approaching and energy prices expected to escalate even more, the impact of Biden’s policies will continue to hit consumers in the pocketbook. The chaos in Afghanistan will flame out on the news front, with the Taliban likely being legitimized by Biden radicals as well as the mainstream press. The economy, however, will be the one area that can’t be swept under the proverbial public relations rug. When bad policy hits the paycheck, Americans react.
Midterms can’t get here soon enough.