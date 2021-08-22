COLUMN: Joe Biden does his best Jimmy Carter impersonation

Barely seven months into Joe Biden’s tenure as president and it’s already clear that his administration’s potential to create havoc is unparalleled in recent memory. The debacle in Afghanistan serves as a mere symbol of the chaos that could define the remaining three-plus years of governance by Biden’s band of radicals.

So far, Biden and his minions have demonstrated a remarkable ability to misjudge the dynamics of foreign and domestic politics, relying on a small group of far-left zealots to dictate policy. If this were a movie, we would be waiting for the likes of Bruce Willis or Liam Neeson or Dwayne Johnson to swoop in and save the country. This is not Hollywood, however, and the only fantasy is the one playing out in the minds of progressive politicians hell bent on re-imagining the country.

While we may not see Americans clinging from cargo planes to escape the U.S. (although anything is possible), life in this country is sure to undergo profound change if the Biden administration is allowed free reign. The transformation, in fact, is already underway.