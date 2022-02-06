COLUMN: Joe Biden’s endless quest for political immortality

During a political career spanning five decades, Biden has demonstrated time and again how truly ineffective and inconsequential he can be. With apologies to columnist George Will, who once famously called George H. W. Bush a lapdog, Biden has been no more than a lapdog for the Democrats during his time in Washington. That simple fact has been in full display with Biden’s lurch to the far left—into the enchanted land of progressives—over the last two years.

Now, however, Poor Joe has stumbled onto the path toward a single-cause legacy. As he promised to do during his campaign in 2020, Biden is poised to leap into history as the first president to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court. Hey, being known for one thing with a positive connotation is better than being known for persistent failure.

The approval is virtually a lock, with Democrats controlling both the House and Senate. That explains Biden’s smirk every time the topic is broached by the media. But let’s allow Poor Joe to have his moment here. We all know he needs it.