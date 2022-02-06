COLUMN: Joe Biden’s endless quest for political immortality

Trying to get inside the muddled mind of Joe Biden is akin to probing the psyche of a toddler not yet able to articulate his or her innermost thoughts. Yet, like the toddler, Biden’s actions reveal a pattern of behavior that underscores his intent.
Much like the first year of an office holder—think Biden as president--a toddler’s debut year is marked by a series of firsts—first time turning over, first words, first time crawling, first steps, first solid food. The journey toward those milestones is marked as much by failure as success.
Likewise, Biden’s first year as president has been defined more by failure than success. Give Poor Joe credit, however, because he, too, wants nothing more than to be known for a series of firsts. The rest of us are mere pawns in his quest for political immortality.
For proof, look no further than his intent to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. While there are no doubt many qualified women—Black or white—worthy of a nomination, this is not about qualifications. Instead, it’s about Joe Biden’s legacy.
Therein lies the overriding theme of Biden’s presidency thus far. Poor Joe wants to leave a legacy. He wants to go down in history having left his mark on this country. Everything he has said or done—or failed to do—over the last two years has been couched in that theme.
During a political career spanning five decades, Biden has demonstrated time and again how truly ineffective and inconsequential he can be. With apologies to columnist George Will, who once famously called George H. W. Bush a lapdog, Biden has been no more than a lapdog for the Democrats during his time in Washington. That simple fact has been in full display with Biden’s lurch to the far left—into the enchanted land of progressives—over the last two years.
Now, however, Poor Joe has stumbled onto the path toward a single-cause legacy. As he promised to do during his campaign in 2020, Biden is poised to leap into history as the first president to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court. Hey, being known for one thing with a positive connotation is better than being known for persistent failure.
The approval is virtually a lock, with Democrats controlling both the House and Senate. That explains Biden’s smirk every time the topic is broached by the media. But let’s allow Poor Joe to have his moment here. We all know he needs it.
For conservatives, and those who refuse to invoke race and gender into every issue, this is essentially no issue at all. Biden will trade one liberal on the Supreme Court for another. End of story. It makes no difference—really, it doesn’t—in the broad scheme of things if that person is black, white, male, female, or whatever identity Dems favor. This, ultimately, is about ideology. No matter the boxes checked by the nominee’s identity, she will have to pass muster with progressives who are calling the shots for Biden.
The process is therefore symbolic of Biden’s first year in office, in several ways. The progressive wing will pull the strings, Joe will behave like the consummate lapdog politician, and the nomination will end in success—unlike Biden’s other attempts at being the first to hit this or that progressive milestone.
Consider, for example, his hasty and ill-advised retreat from Afghanistan, which proved as muddled as Biden himself. While the decision to end that 20-year conflict may have been grounded in sound judgement, the pull-out—stranding thousands of American citizens and Afghans loyal to the U.S.—was grounded in stupidity. Buy, again, Poor Joe wanted to be The One who ended it. Gotta build that legacy. No joke. Gotta do it. Seriously, no joke.
Consider another bastion of progressive causes, the so-called voting rights bill, which was actually no more than a restructuring of the voting process, designed to hand over unprecedented control of elections to the federal government. The bill’s defeat was yet another blow to Biden’s quest for a progressive legacy. Simple facts demonstrate that recent elections have brought record numbers of people to the polls, leaving the Biden progressives with another lost cause built on misinformation and the assumption that voters, and Republicans, are simpletons ready and willing to fall for any lie put forth.
Then there’s Biden’s pet project, Build Back Better, no less than the granddaddy of all boondoggles, sure to have cemented Poor Joe’s legacy had it passed. Thankfully, that bit of radical transformation left the Biden progressives with another loss.
This only solidifies the idea that the entire year of Biden’s governance has been grounded upon Poor Joe’s pursuit of a legacy. Even before that, however, he tipped his had when he bragged about becoming the most progressive president in U.S. history. Never mind that he had built a career as a center-left liberal, not a wild-eyed progressive eager to transform the country. Buy, hey, there’s a legacy to consider here.
Poor Joe can take heart, though, because—finally!—he can take a step toward building his legacy, as he’s poised to carry through the aforementioned nomination, producing a presidential first that is sure to become reality before Republicans can retake the House and Senate in November.
The Biden legacy, though, will reach far beyond that historical event. At the rate he’s going, he will surpass even the hapless Jimmy Carter as the most intellectually, philosophically, and politically incompetent president in history.
Only then will Joe Biden’s legacy be stamped for the ages.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.