COLUMN: John Rosenthal asks, why?

Why? Why? Why?

This question haunts anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. We deal with the question of what could we have done and wonder why it had to happen?

North Carolina’s famed photographer John Rosenthal faced these questions in 1965 when his friend, a former girlfriend, Amylu Danzer, took her life and he deals with them again in a new book, “Searching for Amylu Danzer.”

Rosenthal grew up in New York City and its suburbs but made his way to Wake Forest College. After graduation in 1964 he entered Columbia University for graduate work in English.

On February 25, 1965, his mother called him to let him know that Amylu Danzer was missing. The day before, Amylu and her mother had gone to nearby Jones Beach together. After an argument, Amy had walked away along the beach with a sketchbook. Her mother said Amylu had then disappeared.

Amylu's mother thought she might have made her way to New York City hoping to visit John, her longtime friend.

John immediately began looking for her. He walked up and down the streets of the West Side of New York near Columbia. With a photographer's eye John describes the sights and scenes as he walked along the city streets hoping to see Amylu.