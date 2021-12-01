COLUMN: Joy of Christmas past

I can’t remember if it was raining that morning so I will assume it wasn’t. However, once I was outside, I could see a few fortunate kids on new bicycles with their little clingers or horns on the handlebars sounding off. Many more were on skates, the metal type that fit onto your shoes. I could write a book on how hard these were to keep attached to your shoes especially if you only had tennis shoes (sneakers). We were fortunate to have sidewalks on our street. The kids who lived where the streets were dirt came over and skated on our street. Others were pushing their scooters with one leg providing the power to push off and get a small ride. Those of us without bikes or skates settled for shooting our cap guns or whatever toy we got. Those with new footballs or basketballs played with their balls in the street. The girls showed off their baby dolls and strollers.

For sure my mother did not have the resources to splurge at Christmas. She had five children to care for because simply putting food on our table, a roof over our heads, clothes to wear was quite an accomplishment considering the means that were available. Yet, no matter how little that might be, mom still managed to make sure each of us received a toy of some type, a new piece of clothing, some candy and fruit. No matter how small that may have been I never heard any of us complain. We were thankful to her and God for what we received.

Although there may have been some exceptions most of the families in our neighborhood were much like ours. They did not have an excessive amount to spend on Christmas.The emphasis was to enjoy the birth of Jesus and thank God the war was over and things would surely get better and it did.