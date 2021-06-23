COLUMN: Just a closer walk with God

I have always had a high regard for Enoch because of His relationship with God. The Bible tells us that Enoch walked with God but that was not all. “Enoch walked with God; and he was not, for God took him” (Gen. 5:24, NKJV). I do not think that his walk with God was just one special day, but they had a special relationship. This means Enoch lived in close communication and fellowship with God and on that day, God said my home is much closer than yours so why don’t you go home with me? It would be great to have such a relationship with God. There are numerous references which indicate that Christians should walk with the Lord.

From the Old Testament, "You shall walk in all the ways that the Lord your God has commanded you, so that it may be well with you, and prolong your days in the land that you shall possess” (Deut. 5:33) and "Blessed are the people who know the joyful sound! They walk O Lord, in the light of your countenance" (Ps. 89:15).

From the New Testament - The Apostle Paul wrote, “That you would walk worthy of God who calls you into His own kingdom and glory” (1 Thess. 2:12).

The Apostle John said "But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin" 1 John:1:7).