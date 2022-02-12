COLUMN: Justin and his daughter at the lake

Early one morning, I was driving my boat on a lake. The fog slowly transitioned into daylight splendor.

Across the lake from my family's home was the house where my friend, Justin lived with his young daughter, Kara.

I always noticed the house, because the backyard is lined with what I call, "faux palm trees."

These are trees that have grown elsewhere and have been replanted to enhance the yard's tropical-themed landscape.

At this early hour, I saw Justin assist young Kara, as she stepped off his motorboat onto the pier. The birds sang a peaceful melody. My friend held his six-year-old daughter's hand while they headed up a hill, towards the lakehouse.

In the past, Justin had confided in me about Kara. He complained, "Kara doesn't clear off her dishes from the table after supper. Kara leaves her dolls and stuffed animals all over the house. Kara chews her bubblegum loudly!"

However, at the dawn of this new February day, I was convinced that Justin truly cared for his dark-haired daughter.

I steered my boat away as Justin opened the door for Kara, and then he followed her inside. What a nice way for a father and his daughter to begin a Valentine's Day, together!

