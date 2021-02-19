COLUMN: Keeping their jobs, not doing them

Former Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr is one of them. He was recently part of a nationwide conference call that discussed forming a new political party. Attractive as that may be, it is a difficult, risky proposition and likely won’t happen. Whether it does or doesn’t, Democrats will gain. An offshoot party splits the Republican vote; if one doesn’t form, disenchanted Republicans vote Democratic. Either way the D’s are in for better times. Center-right Republicans will ultimately retake control.

North Carolina will get two early tests next year, first with redistricting and also with Burr’s U.S. Senate seat.

Days ago, we learned that the 2020 census will not be reporting complete data on our state until September. This means that our legislature, charged with drawing new congressional, legislative and judicial districts, will likely be later this year doing so. Many had been hopeful this might be the year we see a non-partisan independent redistricting process initiated. Don’t count on it. Republicans are quite good at drawing districts that favor their party. We saw witness to that in 2020. Legislative leadership knows what’s at stake and they aren’t about to willingly give up control. Look for more gerrymandered maps.