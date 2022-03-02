COLUMN: Knowing more about Heaven

I seldom watch game shows on television. However, one day I was attracted to “The Family Feud” because of the subject being discussed. The contestants were asked, “What words best describes heaven?” or something to that effect.

The teams began immediately to guess with some answers being angels, clouds, harps, wings, and a sundry of others outside the Biblical description. I don’t remember which team won or how many they got right, but the startling thing is what was left out.

However, neither family mentioned any of the descriptions of heaven in the Book of Revelation, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” (Rev, 21:4, NKJV). Further in the chapter the disciple, John, mentions the crystal sea, streets of gold and gates of pearl.

Although it was hard to understand how anyone could omit these descriptive scenes of heaven, it was more surprising to think this group of contestants had missed the most important reasons anyone would ever want to go to heaven. For you see, most Christians believe strongly in life hereafter and have their sights set on one day being in the presence of Christ Jesus our Lord.