COLUMN: Knowing more about Heaven

I seldom watch game shows on television. However, one day I was attracted to “The Family Feud” because of the subject being discussed. The contestants were asked, “What words best describes heaven?” or something to that effect.
The teams began immediately to guess with some answers being angels, clouds, harps, wings, and a sundry of others outside the Biblical description. I don’t remember which team won or how many they got right, but the startling thing is what was left out.
However, neither family mentioned any of the descriptions of heaven in the Book of Revelation, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away” (Rev, 21:4, NKJV). Further in the chapter the disciple, John, mentions the crystal sea, streets of gold and gates of pearl.
Although it was hard to understand how anyone could omit these descriptive scenes of heaven, it was more surprising to think this group of contestants had missed the most important reasons anyone would ever want to go to heaven. For you see, most Christians believe strongly in life hereafter and have their sights set on one day being in the presence of Christ Jesus our Lord.
John describes some of the most comforting words in the Bible about being with our Lord when the Christian's life ends. John wrote, “Let not your heart be troubled, you believe in God also believe in me. For in my Father’s house are many mansions. if it were not so, I would have told you so, I go to prepare a place for you and if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; For where I am you may be also (John 14:1-3, NKJV). This passage makes it clear; Jesus will be in heaven and those that believe in Him will be there also. The Apostle Paul also has told us, “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord” (2 Cor.5:8 NKJV). Even the smallest child talks about going to heaven one day and being able to see Jesus.
One of the most beautiful Christian songs written about heaven is “I Fell On My Knees And Cried Holy”. This song tells of a person going to heaven and seeing all the many saints we have learned about in the Old and New Testaments, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, talked to Peter, John and Timothy. It speaks of seeing their family members and being able to talk to them. Though the person was given the opportunity to meet all the patriarchs and their family members, they were not satisfied and cried out, “I want to see Jesus, the one who died for all.”
For true Christians, those who love Jesus, the journey to heaven will not be complete until we meet the Savior, Jesus Christ. The question we all must answer is whether we are ready to meet Him. If not, turn to Jesus now, asking Him to come into your heart and save you. He is ready to forgive and give you passage to heaven. “In Him (meaning Jesus) we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to His riches in glory” (Eph. 1:7, NKJV).