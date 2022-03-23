COLUMN: Life is often like a railroad

One of my dearest memories of my hometown, Bennettsville, South Carolina is the old B&C Railroad. Many kids may have not been interested in railroads but when I was growing up in the western part of town, this railroad was a part of my daily life.

Our home was only a house away from the tracks and could see or hear it going out every morning and coming back in the evening. I guess the words to the “Wreck of the Old Ninety Seven” were appropriate when the writer wrote it was not “Thirty Eight” but “The Old Ninety Seven”. I would say, it was neither of these great trains, but merely the “The Old Bennettsville and Cheraw Railroad”.

I remember learning the children's song, “Down at the station early in the morning see all the 'Puff-a-billys all in a row”. Every time we sang it at school, my mind would take me to the small B&C Railroad Yard that I had been to many times with my friend, Frank. However, the truth is I can only remember one engine ever running at a time. I guess the oldest stayed in the yard. On Sundays we would play on it imagining it was full of coal running down the track.

From the first time I heard that children’s song words, “Down at the Station,” it reminded me of all the times I saw that old ramshackle steam engine going out in the morning. However, by the time I was old enough to be interested, it had lost its luster and most of its daily mission.

I am told that the reason it was called the Bennettsville and Cheraw is that originally it connected to the larger Seaboard Railroad Line at a location that was called Kollock, but now is named Wallace, S.C. I don’t believe it ever went into Cheraw. Nevertheless, this train had a unique personality. It was a working train, but as I recalled it struggled getting down that narrow, crooked track. I would have to say, it surely was the “Little Engine” that tried.

Life is much the same as the “B&C” Railroad used to be. Though I am retired now, I am reminded of getting up early in the morning and heading off to the office. Most of my working life was in management dealing with people and assisting them as they did their jobs in providing computer support at Air Force bases and later the companies where I worked.

Yes, life was a struggle, but I knew I was never alone. Yes, God had given me good employees and never let me face any obstacle too large that I could handle with His help. He gave me the peace that passes all understanding.

In Isaiah 40:31 we find, “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength: they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31, NKJV). When we are confident Christ is with us, we can be like the “Little Train Who Tried - rather than say - “We think we can,” say - “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil. 3:13, NKJV). We know we can for Jesus is with us.” Christians never go to work without Jesus where, we need Him more than any other place.

The old “B&C” would sometimes jump the track just like we do in life. Yet, those who have Jesus can be assured Jesus will be there to lift us up and put us back on the track just as the railroad workers used to do with the Old B&C. The Apostle Paul wrote “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing you may abound in hope, by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13, NKJV). Never fear, Jesus is near.