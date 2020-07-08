COLUMN: Living in a boy’s world

Growing up in a small town in the late 40s and early 50s presented the opportunity for many adventures. One of those special times going the picture show (movie) at night. My best friend, Frank, and I took different routes each time we went and returned home.
Our primary route was to take the city streets jumping up and hitting the canopies that covered fronts of stores protecting them from the sun. The first stop was the drug store to check the edition of the ongoing Dick Tracy and Little Orphan Annie comic series, thereby allowing us to jump forward to the next Sunday’s comics. This gave us talking rights among those who followed the serial comic stories.
Most of our peers kept a collection of comic books and it was always good to discover if the latest Superman or Captain Marvel Comics was on the shelf. Frank and I scanned these until the owner or employee would suggest we buy it or put it down. Seldom did we have enough money to purchase a comic book, because we normally had just enough money to attend the picture show and hopefully enough left for popcorn and coke. We pooled our money when necessary and shared the goodies.
Then we were off to the show, our night of entertainment. You could have guessed when the movie was over darkness had set in. Not often did we go directly home but would go by the courthouse walk through the bottom floor always checking the pay telephone to see if by chance someone had left their change.
The next stop was the post office where my friend and I would check my family mailbox and screen the “Wanted” posters. Without exception we would slide down the cement structure on both sides of the steps. From there we went next door to the First Presbyterian Church where the sides of the walkway were higher, more slanted and smoother.
In a few minutes we left the city lights except at intersections. Neither of us liked walking on the sidewalk where the shade of the large oak trees made it darker. We stayed a comfortable distance from the trees. After reaching Frank’s house, I had to go the rest of the way alone. Without a doubt I was afraid, so to keep my courage I sang or talked aloud the two blocks to my home.
Although I had accepted Jesus as my Savior at an early age and knew Jesus was with me at all times I would have preferred someone with skin. The Bible makes it clear, those who know Jesus as Lord need not be afraid but I had not grown in Him enough to grasp the meaning of His promise. God’s Word says, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and love and of a sound mind” (1 Tim. 1:7).
King David said, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: For you are with me; Your rod and staff comfort me” (PS, 23:4, NKJV). David passed from times of being afraid to being completely confident in His Lord. We need that same type faith.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!