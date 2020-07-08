COLUMN: Living in a boy’s world
View Comments

COLUMN: Living in a boy’s world

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Don Davis

Growing up in a small town in the late 40s and early 50s presented the opportunity for many adventures. One of those special times going the picture show (movie) at night. My best friend, Frank, and I took different routes each time we went and returned home.

Our primary route was to take the city streets jumping up and hitting the canopies that covered fronts of stores protecting them from the sun. The first stop was the drug store to check the edition of the ongoing Dick Tracy and Little Orphan Annie comic series, thereby allowing us to jump forward to the next Sunday’s comics. This gave us talking rights among those who followed the serial comic stories.

Most of our peers kept a collection of comic books and it was always good to discover if the latest Superman or Captain Marvel Comics was on the shelf. Frank and I scanned these until the owner or employee would suggest we buy it or put it down. Seldom did we have enough money to purchase a comic book, because we normally had just enough money to attend the picture show and hopefully enough left for popcorn and coke. We pooled our money when necessary and shared the goodies.

Then we were off to the show, our night of entertainment. You could have guessed when the movie was over darkness had set in. Not often did we go directly home but would go by the courthouse walk through the bottom floor always checking the pay telephone to see if by chance someone had left their change.

The next stop was the post office where my friend and I would check my family mailbox and screen the “Wanted” posters. Without exception we would slide down the cement structure on both sides of the steps. From there we went next door to the First Presbyterian Church where the sides of the walkway were higher, more slanted and smoother.

In a few minutes we left the city lights except at intersections. Neither of us liked walking on the sidewalk where the shade of the large oak trees made it darker. We stayed a comfortable distance from the trees. After reaching Frank’s house, I had to go the rest of the way alone. Without a doubt I was afraid, so to keep my courage I sang or talked aloud the two blocks to my home.

Although I had accepted Jesus as my Savior at an early age and knew Jesus was with me at all times I would have preferred someone with skin. The Bible makes it clear, those who know Jesus as Lord need not be afraid but I had not grown in Him enough to grasp the meaning of His promise. God’s Word says, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and love and of a sound mind” (1 Tim. 1:7).

King David said, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: For you are with me; Your rod and staff comfort me” (PS, 23:4, NKJV). David passed from times of being afraid to being completely confident in His Lord. We need that same type faith.

View Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLUMN: Monuments crumble
Columnists

COLUMN: Monuments crumble

Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis tells the story of Louis Armstrong, New Orleans’ smiling ambassador of the music invented in that city, leaving…

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on
Columnists

Commentary: Facebook: This is one boycott I am all in on

is not a date Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is likely to forget anytime soon. Some of the most iconic and biggest spending brands in American life, including Coca-Cola, The Hershey Company and Ford Motor Company, have joined a call for the suspension of advertising on Facebook this month. From Adidas to Verizon, many of the brands you see every night advertising on TV have signed on, ...

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics