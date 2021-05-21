COLUMN: Long lines, short tempers and higher prices. Is this what lies ahead for North Carolina?

Unlike that Arab crisis there was no shortage of fuel. The problem resulted from the computer and information systems being overtaken. We’ve come a long way from when early computers occupied the entire basement of a building to where we hold more computing power in our hands than was available then. But just as we benefit from being able to have instant information at our fingertips so do those who would use this information for evil. Companies and individuals need to spend as much time and money securing their information from hackers as they do in improving their technology systems.

4. Bigger is not always better. Why is there only one pipeline along the entire east coast? Why only one natural gas pipeline? And why is there only one primary source of electricity in most of our state?

Time was every town had their own electrical power generation plant. We bought into the promise that consolidation would bring economies of scale and lower prices to the consumer and developed “regulated monopolies” for consumer protection. Regulated or not, they are still monopolies and the bigger they are, the more appealing they are for evildoers.