COLUMN: Look around because we are living in the last days

"But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power." (2 Timothy 3:1-5)
When I was a child, I often worried about the world coming to an end.
It’s unusual for children to have such thoughts. However, you have to remember that my childhood saw the death of an American president and the live murder of his assassin. The explosion of television news brought all this drama right into our living room. It was a scary time for me.
I can still remember those B-52’s endlessly flying over our eastern North Carolina home one night during the Cuban Missile Crisis. But, I also saw the look of concern on my dad’s face. Something big was happening that Walter Cronkite did not report. We didn’t know it then, but history reveals today just how close we came to nuclear war.
Things seemed so bad and I just couldn’t see how they could get any worse. My dad - in an effort to comfort me - told me that one of the signs of Christ’s return would be a great light shining from the east to the west. He was referring to Matthew 24:27, which says, "For as the lightning comes from the east and flashes as far as the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man". He assured me that, "Until you see that light, son, you don’t have anything to worry about"!
Jesus said, "Therefore keep watch because you do not know on what day your Lord will come". (Matthew 24:42) We may not know the day and hour of Christ’s return, but God expects us to recognize the season.
The Apostle Paul warned us that the last days would be unbearable. As far as I’m concerned, we’re living in the last days more now than ever. Just as the prophets predicted, we live in a world where wrong is now right and right is wrong.
Twenty-five years ago, Paul Harvey quoted a prayer and said that he had more requests for it than almost any other prayer he had used. Back then, Pastor Joe Wright even offered it before the Kansas State Legislature.
"Heavenly Father, we come before you today to ask your forgiveness and to seek your direction and guidance. We know your Word says woe to those who call evil good but that’s exactly what we have done. We have lost our spiritual equilibrium and inverted our values.
We confess that we have ridiculed the absolute truth of your Word in the name of moral pluralism. We have worshipped other gods and called it multiculturalism. We have endorsed perversion and called it an alternative lifestyle. We have exploited the poor and called it a lottery. We have neglected the needy and called it self-preservation. We have rewarded laziness and called it welfare. In the name of choice, we have killed our unborn. In the name of right to life, we have killed abortionists. We have neglected to discipline our children and called it building esteem. We have abused power and called political savvy. We have coveted our neighbor’s possessions and called it taxes. We have polluted the air with profanity and pornography and called it freedom of expression. We have ridiculed the time-honored values of our forefathers and called it enlightenment.
Search us, O God, and know our hearts today. Try us and show us any wicked way in us. Cleanse us from every sin and set us free. Guide and bless these men and women who have been sent here by the people of Kansas and who have been ordained by you to govern this great state. Grant them your wisdom to rule and may their decisions direct us to the center of your will. I ask in the name of your Son, the living Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen."
More than ever, we see events unfolding in the world. With possible war between Ukraine and Russia, it’s getting worse and worse.
Keep looking up because your redemption is drawing nigh.