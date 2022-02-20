COLUMN: Look around because we are living in the last days

Jesus said, "Therefore keep watch because you do not know on what day your Lord will come". (Matthew 24:42) We may not know the day and hour of Christ’s return, but God expects us to recognize the season.

The Apostle Paul warned us that the last days would be unbearable. As far as I’m concerned, we’re living in the last days more now than ever. Just as the prophets predicted, we live in a world where wrong is now right and right is wrong.

Twenty-five years ago, Paul Harvey quoted a prayer and said that he had more requests for it than almost any other prayer he had used. Back then, Pastor Joe Wright even offered it before the Kansas State Legislature.

"Heavenly Father, we come before you today to ask your forgiveness and to seek your direction and guidance. We know your Word says woe to those who call evil good but that’s exactly what we have done. We have lost our spiritual equilibrium and inverted our values.