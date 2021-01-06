COLUMN: Looking back over our lives

My wife, Barbara, and I visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a couple of days. I went out one morning looking for the post office and noticed it was on the corner of Kings Highway and Sixth Avenue North. Immediately, my mind traveled back to 1959, the year we were married and moved to Myrtle Beach. Base housing was not large enough to accommodate lower ranking airman, thereby forcing us to look for a place in the local economy. The first house in which we lived was once located just across the street from where the city post office is now located. Although the house is no longer there, I felt my heart flutter when I started to flashback and could picture in my mind the little bungalow that was not much larger than one of the larger rooms in our current home. At that moment I was overcome by the fond memories of the short time we stayed there.