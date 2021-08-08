COLUMN: Loss of best friend prompts questions about salvation

“Therefore by their fruits you will know them.” (Matthew 7:20)

Last week, I wrote about my daughter being seriously injured in a tragic automobile accident. Tori had eight bone fractures, six surgeries, and was in the hospital for three weeks. Two of her friends died. One of them was her best friend.

We visited with Tori on her first full day at home. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a child happier to be in her own bed. Who could blame her after spending 21 days in the hospital!

Unfortunately, while she continued to improve, she was limited to no more than two hours per day in her wheelchair. I watched proudly as she showed me how she had learned to move from her bed to her wheelchair. I wheeled her outside under the shade of a tree where we could talk and enjoy a cool spring breeze. Interestingly, I used to take those cool spring breezes for granted, but no longer. It was the first thing she noticed when we got under that tree. “The breeze feels good”, she told me.

“Tell me, what have you learned over the last three weeks”, I asked.

She didn’t give my question a moment’s thought. “I’ve learned to buckle my seatbelt, even when I’m in the backseat.”