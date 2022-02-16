COLUMN: Lottery or bitcoin

Today the lottery is an established part of state government.

Like it or not.

The lottery takes in billions of dollars each year. About 65% of the total goes to pay for prizes. About 7% goes to the 7,000 retailers who sell the lottery tickets to individuals. About 4% covers administrative costs and the expenses for an increasingly vigorous and compelling advertising program that encourages more people to gamble.

The remaining approximately 25% is available to help fund public schools.

So what is the problem? In fact, there are two big problems. As opponents pointed out in 2005, government should not be in a business that private enterprise can manage. Instead, it should encourage its citizens, especially those with limited funds, to save or spend funds for food, rent, clothes, education, and other important expenses rather than throwing money after a dream that almost never comes true.

So, the purchase of a lottery ticket is almost never a good investment for an individual.

What about bitcoin as an investment? Not good, but maybe better than a lottery ticket. The value of a bitcoin will either go up or down, making a 50% chance of winning or losing.