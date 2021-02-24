COLUMN: Lowered life expectancy doesn’t stop this N.C. native

Why would an 80-year-old, mostly retired medical educator want what promises to be a challenging and probably exhausting leadership task? Those of us who knew Bates, now called “Bill,” as a high school student have part of the answer. He was always eager to succeed at every opportunity from academics to athletics to service. It is fair to say in a positive way that he was driven and willing to take on the hardest tasks.

Why would the organizers of the new medical school look to an older man when the job will certainly require the energy of someone much younger?

A quick look at Bates’ resume provides an answer.

In addition to a distinguished academic record in obstetrics and gynecology at several excellent medical schools, Bates served in high-level medical school leadership positions, including dean of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and vice president for medical education and research at the Greenville S.C. Hospital System.

Just as important, I am sure, is Bates’ business experience and acumen. He developed a system of electronic medical records for obstetrician-gynecologists called “digiChart OB-GYN.” He organized a business that sold the product to doctors on a subscription basis.