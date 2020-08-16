COLUMN: Mail-in voting safest choice

With the coronavirus raising havoc throughout the country, efforts should be made to encourage voters to make fewer risky choices in exercising their constitutional right to vote.
Absentee votes can be used without a reason such as sickness, travel, transportation, etc.
A ballot request needs to be made to the local Board of Elections to apply. An application will be sent to you so an official ballot can be forwarded. Your eligibility will be verified, so when you return the ballot, it will be counted officially if you sign it and have it witnessed by someone not related to you along with an address and date. It does not require a notarization.
Early voting is a good option since the crowd size should be less for any of the 10 weekdays and one Saturday authorized by the Board of Elections. Those days will be available at a few locations before Nov. 3 at least 11 hours per day and about eight hours on Saturday. It may also be possible to vote on one Sunday afternoon from 1-6 p.m.
Discussions are occurring at the state BOE level now to make the exact times official. Precinct voting puts workers at the polls at risk since they are all indoors with working hours often exceeding 12 hours. Long lines are likely to occur, and distancing and mask wearing is hard to enforce. To make the elections fair and accurate, increased staffing will be needed at local post offices and at the Board of Elections to sort and count mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, the president is recommending cuts to the U.S. Postal Service budget.
Although there is no credible evidence that mail-in ballots lead to increased fraud, the GOP is trying to limit voting by various means, such as fewer precincts in low-income areas, reduced early voting days and hours, etc. President Trump has stated that mail-in votes are acceptable in Florida since it has a Republican governor, but not in Nevada (a state that has had a good track record in this regard). At least four other states have had mail-in ballot systems that have worked out well in the past. Fraud has not been an issue.
The bottom line is that our country needs to encourage voting, not restrict it. Major national and state elections in the U.S. have average turnouts of 40% or less. With one candidate getting 50% of the vote, he or she would win with only 20% of the eligible voters having voted for the person. Several ballots will have write-in candidates; therefore, some winners will have less than 20% of the eligible votes cast in their favor. Congress is not doing much to restrict foreign interference in elections.
The president has appointed a new postmaster with no prior experience except for being a Trump contributor. Elections will likely have a few human errors due to stress and lack of proper checks and balances; however, it is incumbent upon us to insist upon open and fair elections. Our democracy demands it. If we can afford to build a wall, we can surely afford to assure fair elections.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired hospital CEO, national health care consultant and former economics instructor at several colleges.
