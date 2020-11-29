COLUMN: Many reasons to be thankful in 2020

No matter how you look at it, 2020 has been a whirlwind of a year. COVID-19 has challenged our nation like we could have never expected and brought with it many issues that we are still trying to overcome. Stories I hear of people who have struggled during the pandemic weigh heavily on me every day as I work on your behalf. Whether you’ve lost a job, know someone who has become sick, or have had other difficulties from the pandemic, my top priorities remain to restore our way of life, rebuild our economy and provide a better future for everyone. There is a lot more left to do. However as we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, I believe there are still so many reasons for us to be thankful.

First and foremost, let us always give thanks for our nation’s military, their families and our veterans. As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I know these brave men and women put others before themselves and serve with dedication. Several years ago, I spent thanksgiving with our troops in Afghanistan away from my own family. Now each holiday, I’m reminded of that experience and the immense sacrifices of our Armed Forces and their families. This year, we remember not only those who are deployed and separated from loved ones, but also give a special thanks to service members who have played a role in the response to the coronavirus.