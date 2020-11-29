COLUMN: Many reasons to be thankful in 2020

No matter how you look at it, 2020 has been a whirlwind of a year. COVID-19 has challenged our nation like we could have never expected and brought with it many issues that we are still trying to overcome. Stories I hear of people who have struggled during the pandemic weigh heavily on me every day as I work on your behalf. Whether you’ve lost a job, know someone who has become sick, or have had other difficulties from the pandemic, my top priorities remain to restore our way of life, rebuild our economy and provide a better future for everyone. There is a lot more left to do. However as we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, I believe there are still so many reasons for us to be thankful.
First and foremost, let us always give thanks for our nation’s military, their families and our veterans. As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, I know these brave men and women put others before themselves and serve with dedication. Several years ago, I spent thanksgiving with our troops in Afghanistan away from my own family. Now each holiday, I’m reminded of that experience and the immense sacrifices of our Armed Forces and their families. This year, we remember not only those who are deployed and separated from loved ones, but also give a special thanks to service members who have played a role in the response to the coronavirus.
As many of us gather around the table this week, even if there are fewer people than we are used to, let us also give thanks for the farmers who enable our tables to be full of the foods we love. Thanksgiving is always special in North Carolina, as we are the nation’s leading producer of sweet potatoes and second in turkey production. So as you pass your plate to fill up this week, be sure to also thank a farmer.
In addition to our service members and farmers, this year we have to also give thanks to the many health care providers who have been on the frontlines of battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We can all be thankful for the incredible progress our nation has made toward developing a vaccine. Thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, this month we learned that we now have not one, but two American companies with tremendously effective COVID-19 vaccines and another not far behind. Not only is this a great accomplishment in terms of defeating the coronavirus, but it also showcases the American spirit and ingenuity of some of the best and the brightest our nation has to offer.
As our nation recovers, we are also seeing a tremendous economic recovery with the stock market reaching new record highs. In fact, a rally in the market signifies strength in companies that employ millions of honest and hardworking people, higher 401K savings as you plan for retirement, and confidence that we will soon return to normal.
From our troops, to farmers, to health care workers and a rebounding economy, there are many reasons to be thankful. Above everything though, I am most thankful for precious time to spend with my family. This Thanksgiving, I hope we are all able to take a moment to reflect on our blessings and see how fortunate we really are. I wish you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving and may God bless you and your family.
Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which includes Cabarrus and other counties extending east to Fayetteville.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!