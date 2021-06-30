COLUMN: May Jesus keep us free

Sunday our nation will celebrate Independence Day. In 1870 the Congress of the United States of America set aside July 4th as a federal holiday to recognize our independence from England. Every year at this time we get strong feelings of patriotism; and we often use the word "freedom" too loosely. Patriotism is not waving a flag. Neither is it a flowery speech or chest thumping, nor is it swaggering proudly looking down on the less fortunate.
Patriotism is the humble inner feeling of kinship for all that is our land and our people. It is a pride in the good and a hopeful tolerance for the bad. It is the willingness to sacrifice that we may preserve what the earlier patriots gave us. It is courage to lead others when the world is dark.
Freedom, no word was ever spoken that has held our greater hope, demanded greater sacrifice, needed more to be nurtured, blessed more the giver or came closer to bring God's Will on earth. America is supposedly free, but can we say that for all her people? No! Why? They do not know the one, Jesus Christ, who makes them free.
Jesus told the religious leaders of His day, “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32, NKJV). Later, Pontius Pilate asked Jesus the question, what is truth? True Christians know the truth is a way of life. It leads to eternal fellowship with the Father, and a daily relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He has taught us that the cross makes the difference in life. Jesus told the disciple Thomas “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes to the Father except through Me" (John 14:6, NKJV). Please understand, Jesus is "the only way" and the only truth, and there is no life without him. “
. Many about us would love to lead us from the truth. Some are even ministers who do not know the truth. Not too long ago, one minister was quoted in his retirement address: "I am going to start a support group for people who go to church too often. We will sit around and drink "Bloody Mary's while others are in church.” Another man wrote into a newspaper editor suggesting church be like school that you attend for only a few years to learn about it. Evidently some have missed the kingdom for sure. They are not free. They are still in bondage.
On this Independence Day please celebrate the freedom we have by remembering each of those who have given their lives that this country may remain free. Also, do not forget those who are serving in Afghanistan awaiting return from the war zone and others around the world continuing to fight if necessary that freedom may continue to ring throughout this nation. As you recall these great heroes in prayer also give thanks to God for letting you know the truth that it is Jesus who has set us free. Let us continue to sing that great ballad, “God Bless America, Land That I love”.