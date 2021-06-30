COLUMN: May Jesus keep us free

Sunday our nation will celebrate Independence Day. In 1870 the Congress of the United States of America set aside July 4th as a federal holiday to recognize our independence from England. Every year at this time we get strong feelings of patriotism; and we often use the word "freedom" too loosely. Patriotism is not waving a flag. Neither is it a flowery speech or chest thumping, nor is it swaggering proudly looking down on the less fortunate.

Patriotism is the humble inner feeling of kinship for all that is our land and our people. It is a pride in the good and a hopeful tolerance for the bad. It is the willingness to sacrifice that we may preserve what the earlier patriots gave us. It is courage to lead others when the world is dark.

Freedom, no word was ever spoken that has held our greater hope, demanded greater sacrifice, needed more to be nurtured, blessed more the giver or came closer to bring God's Will on earth. America is supposedly free, but can we say that for all her people? No! Why? They do not know the one, Jesus Christ, who makes them free.