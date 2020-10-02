COLUMN: Metro areas suffer big job losses

So, what can policymakers do to help our urban areas recover their economic momentum? This is a question all North Carolinians should be asking, even if they live far away from major cities. The jobs not created in our metro areas are probably not going to be redistributed to rural counties. The jobs will flee to metros in other states or countries.

For starters, reestablish public order and protect private property rights. These are core functions of government. Without them, individuals are less free and economic opportunities less plentiful. Those who wish to use public rights-of-way to stage political protests have every right to do so, as long as they secure permits and follow the rules. Those rules should include zero tolerance for attacks on property or law enforcement and, for the foreseeable future, no protests after dark.

Second, to the extent state or local governments continue to keep businesses closed or severely hampered to combat COVID-19, they should provide targeted financial assistance — think of it as compensation for injuries imposed by government — so that at least some of these businesses can survive long enough to reopen profitably.

Third, begin deregulating our overly restrictive zoning codes and other impediments to urban redevelopment by private enterprise. Such redevelopment will, alas, be sorely needed.

John Hood (@JohnHoodNC) is chairman of the John Locke Foundation and appears on “N.C. SPIN,” broadcast statewide Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12:30 p.m. on UNC-TV.