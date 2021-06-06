COLUMN: Military strength the key to maintaining peace

Now our most recent provocations come from Russia. Last week, it was reported Russians launched a cyberattack against our food supply. This follows last month’s attack of our critical fuel supply. It is inconceivable that these attacks could occur without the direction, or at least knowledge, of Vladimir Putin. These actions require strong responses. However, I am concerned by President Biden’s message to Putin and the world by moving forward with a planned summit later this month.

After last month’s Colonial Pipeline attack, the Biden administration responded by green-lighting a Russian pipeline that will spell doom for Ukraine and increase Russian dominance over Europe. Now following last week’s cyberattack, I am calling on President Biden to postpone his meeting with Putin until he stops the attacks. We should not reward continued aggression from Russia by allowing Putin to share the global stage with the President of the United States.

I am committed to dialogue with Russia. I am the chairman of an international security committee that seeks peace, security and human rights in Europe. However, a summit between President Biden and President Putin sends the wrong message at this time. To his credit, President Biden has talked tough and said that Putin would ‘pay a price’ for aggressions. I now hope President Biden’s actions back up this rhetoric.

We can send a strong message to Russia and the world, that the United States will not be intimidated by increased aggressions from Russia or any other adversary. Peace is not obtained by hope and happy thoughts. We must show the tyrants of the world that the forces of freedom are strong and America is prepared to lead the way.

Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which includes Cabarrus and other counties extending east to Fayetteville.