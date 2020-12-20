COLUMN: Mixing thankfulness with hope and optimism

Now that we’re in the midst of the holiday season, there is no better time to reflect on the odd times we’ve experienced over the last year. We can all agree that 2020 has been a year unlike any other, and one we’re eager to put behind us.

Nonetheless, let’s combine the thankfulness of Thanksgiving, the hope of Christmas and the optimism of New Year’s into a look back. Some of these topics have been explored recently by this column, but they are worth another look because of their impact amid recent changes in circumstances.

The COVID vaccine

No assessment of 2020 is possible without first considering Covid-19, the pandemic that has impacted every single part of our existence. Let’s not focus on the negative—although there is plenty of that—and instead direct attention on the Covid vaccines, including two already authorized and two in clinical trials.

President Donald Trump earlier predicted a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year, and he was correct. This despite the many so-called experts and commentators who said, more or less, that he was foolish for making that prediction.