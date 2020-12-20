COLUMN: Mixing thankfulness with hope and optimism

Now that we’re in the midst of the holiday season, there is no better time to reflect on the odd times we’ve experienced over the last year. We can all agree that 2020 has been a year unlike any other, and one we’re eager to put behind us.
Nonetheless, let’s combine the thankfulness of Thanksgiving, the hope of Christmas and the optimism of New Year’s into a look back. Some of these topics have been explored recently by this column, but they are worth another look because of their impact amid recent changes in circumstances.
The COVID vaccine
No assessment of 2020 is possible without first considering Covid-19, the pandemic that has impacted every single part of our existence. Let’s not focus on the negative—although there is plenty of that—and instead direct attention on the Covid vaccines, including two already authorized and two in clinical trials.
President Donald Trump earlier predicted a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year, and he was correct. This despite the many so-called experts and commentators who said, more or less, that he was foolish for making that prediction.
Underestimating Trump, of course, has been a hallmark of his opponents during the last four years. Yet Trump’s initiative to roll out a vaccine, labeled Operation Warp Speed, demonstrated the potential of the federal government, when working with the private sector, to facilitate positive results for the country.
Trump’s leadership on the development of a Covid vaccine cannot be underestimated. The lens of history, minus the partisan bickering and mudslinging, should acknowledge it as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Amy Coney Barrett
While even a few liberals may at some point acknowledge Trump’s leadership on Operation Warp Speed, very few, if any, will ever be ready to celebrate the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Conservatives, meanwhile, can take solace in that Trump successfully nominated three justices who are well to the right of the political spectrum, meaning they respect the Constitution and are willing to interpret it through its original meaning.
Justice Barrett joined previous Trump nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh and justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to give conservatives an advantage on the Court. Chief Justice John Roberts has proven to be unpredictable, but even without his support the Court leans conservative 5-4.
That could prove to have profound consequence at some point, providing a barrier to radicals in Joe Biden’s administration poised to “re-imagine” much of American society.
Yes, we can be very thankful this year for Amy Coney Barrett, and we can be hopeful that the remaining vestiges of freedom and opportunity will endure because of people like her.
Democracy
Our democratic system works in times good and bad. That is at once optimistic, hopeful and something we can be thankful for. That is not to imply that the recent election was without flaws. In fact, the stench of corruption still hovers over it. Anyone who denies that is either not being honest or not paying attention. It may be years before we learn how deep the crooked shenanigans reached, if we learn at all.
Many of President Trump’s opponents—even Biden—have insisted in recent weeks that his legal maneuvering in light of election results was a “threat” to democracy. Instead, pursuing legal challenges through our court system is very democratic.
Many of these same people insisted that violent demonstrators during the summer and fall were rightfully participating in the freedoms granted by our democracy. Let’s look at that one a little closer. A president suspecting illegalities in an election, with evidence including eyewitnesses, pursues action through our court system, and that is a “threat” to democracy. Meanwhile, the presence of thugs assaulting those who disagree with them while looting and rioting in major cities is unequivocally a threat to democracy, especially when they’re given tacit approval by a major political party and stated approval by a number of supposed journalists.
There is a double standard in that line of thought, and liberals are more than willing to apply it.
The China threat
Another of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments is the elevation of the China threat in the national consciousness, but recent developments within the Biden family, and with others, place that threat in renewed context.
China has infiltrated much of American society through our system of universities and politicians. Somehow the fact that a sitting congressman, Democrat Eric Swalwell of California, had close ties to a spy from China has been downplayed, even though Swalwell is a member of the House Intelligence Committee. The spy, who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Swalwell, fled to China after learning that members of U.S. intelligence had discovered her true identity as a China spy.
Then there are the allegations against Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the elder Biden’s brother, Jim. The two are alleged to have profited from Biden’s prominence in American politics—profited especially through their connections to Chinese businessmen. Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for possible tax and money laundering violations.
What will all of this mean to a Biden administration? Probably not a whole lot given Biden’s close ties with the communist regime as well as previous statements downplaying any perceived threats from China.
The Georgia runoff
Finally, we can be thankful, hopeful and optimistic that the upcoming senate runoff election in Georgia may allow Republicans to stop the radical onslaught that looms in our future. If Dems gain control of the U.S. Senate to go with their narrow advantage in the House, as well as the presidency, then any of Trump’s accomplishments are on the chopping block, as well as many of the tenets of freedom and opportunity.
Even without a Washington trifecta, Biden has stated the country will rejoin the expensive and wasteful Paris climate agreement, and that he’ll reverse Trump’s Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017.
For the accomplishments of the Trump administration, and there are many more than listed here, conservatives can be thankful. But we’re going to need all the hope and optimism we can muster over the next four years.
Larry Cothren is a marketing teacher and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.
