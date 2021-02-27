COLUMN: My magic table

I manage an antiques and collectibles business. To display my medium size treasures, I shopped for and purchased a vintage, oak, distressed, drop-leaf kitchen table.

I had my friends place this table in the middle of the shop, so that it could feature my merchandise, such as an antique candy apple red gumball machine, a rare English china set, Lladro figurines, and my Panthers football memorabilia (why not?) In the corner of this stately oak table, was a glass showcase in which I displayed perfume bottles with their original packaging, and a couple of ladies compacts, a knotted string of pearls, and mens pocket watches.

As my table was completed, these tokens from years and decades gone by, were of interest to my customers. My sales began to soar! In just 3-4 days, the antiques on this center table were sold at my current asking price.

Replenishing the oak table with merchandise that was color coordinated, and arranging items by the same time period, was my next self-assigned responsibility.

And then on my way to work, last Saturday afternoon, my business acquaintance called me with a surprise update. The man's voice on the other end told me, "Robyn, your oak table has sold!"

Robyn writes about everyday people, who have touched her in amazing ways. She enjoys time with her family, friends, and pets.