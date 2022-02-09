COLUMN: My own true love

“Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails” (1 Cor. 13:1-8a, NKJV).

With Valentine's Day approaching I think of "Tara's Theme" from the movie, "Gone with the Wind “one of the favorites of all time and you cannot listen to the soundtrack without thinking of scenes from this great work. It is a beautiful musical composition with some renditions recorded with words with the title, "Tara's Theme, My Own True Love." The words describe a love relationship between a man and a woman that is hard to match.

I believe you would agree as you read these words, "My own true love, my own true love, at last I have found you, my own true love. I roamed the earth in search of this, I knew I would know you, know you by your kiss. And by your kiss, you've shown true love, I am yours forever, my own true love."