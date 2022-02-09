COLUMN: My own true love

“Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails” (1 Cor. 13:1-8a, NKJV).
With Valentine's Day approaching I think of "Tara's Theme" from the movie, "Gone with the Wind “one of the favorites of all time and you cannot listen to the soundtrack without thinking of scenes from this great work. It is a beautiful musical composition with some renditions recorded with words with the title, "Tara's Theme, My Own True Love." The words describe a love relationship between a man and a woman that is hard to match.
I believe you would agree as you read these words, "My own true love, my own true love, at last I have found you, my own true love. I roamed the earth in search of this, I knew I would know you, know you by your kiss. And by your kiss, you've shown true love, I am yours forever, my own true love."
Although the lyrics are brilliant most of us know that the proof of true love is not in a kiss. Instead, the evidence of true love lies in total commitment of the man and woman to each other. Attraction may start with the touch of a kiss. Nevertheless, true love is more about the "stick-to-it-ness" of standing together through the good and the bad. Their love will normally grow stronger as they seemingly climb mountains or obstacles that get in the way of life.
In the Bible we find 'AGAPE' love which is God's love personified in His Son Jesus Christ. The major characteristic is that it is unconditional. God loves us whether we love Him or not. AGAPE love was exemplified by Jesus when He died on the cross for our sins. Only those who truly profess Him the Lord of their lives possess such a love. As we yield ourselves to Christ's love, we can love others in the same way.
In the movie, "Gone with the Wind" Rhett Butler continued to love Scarlet O'Hara though her love was conditional in that she only showed love when she got what she wanted. This certainly could not be defined as 'True Love'. As we saw, Rhett, being human, could not continue in such a one-sided affair. Thus, in the end he went away broken-hearted, but maybe with the will to love again.
However, God never gives up and continues to love us knowing we have never accepted His love and are very weak in our commitment to Him. Jesus is the ultimate example of true love. In 1 Corinthians 13 we find God's prerequisites for true love. My prayer is that all of us will find the source of love, Jesus Christ. Not only will he give us love, but he also teaches us His AGAPE Love. Flowers, jewelry, and candy are fine tributes of our love, but true love begins and ends in Jesus Christ.