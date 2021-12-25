COLUMN: My two memorable heroes

At daybreak, while I was driving, I was a victim of a rental car malfunction. The rental vehicle's brakes suddenly did not work, so I accidentally collided into a grandiose brick wall.

Upon impact, the vehicle's engine was on fire. Smoke and flames immediately encompassed most of the vehicle. I realized that the driver's side of the car was jammed shut, and could not be opened.

Suddenly, a stocky man, with a foreign accent, pulled me out of the passenger side of the car. Fortunately, I was unscathed.

The shrill sound of two fire truck sirens announced their arrival. A police van and an ambulance later appeared.

Later that week, I sought legal advice from an attorney. As time elapsed, the lawyer's work was adequate, at best. However, the paralegal assigned to the case was stellar!

The paralegal was communicative, resourceful, well mannered, and well dressed. He promptly returned phone calls and was both organized and detail oriented.

I met two heroes!!

One hero was the paralegal. The gentleman was professional, yet attentive, towards me. I feel that he has a promising career.