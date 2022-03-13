COLUMN: Native of Ukraine expresses concern for homeland

As Tetyana Konon recalled her homeland of Ukraine recently, she mentioned the beautiful countryside and the friendly people. Tetyana, who is now a U.S. citizen, spent her first 14 years in Lviv, in western Ukraine near the border with Poland. Whenever her family made the six-hour drive from Lviv to Kyiv, she was especially struck by the capital city now being threatened by Russian troops. Although she has spent half of her life in the U.S., images of her birth country and its people are etched in her mind.

“I’ve been there a lot of times, in Kyiv,” she recalled during a 30-minute telephone interview from her home near Gaffney, South Carolina, where she and her husband, Sviatoslav, have lived since 2021. “It is so beautiful there. In Kyiv, there is a lot of architecture there, beautiful buildings. It’s a big city, so big, so busy, and people there are so nice. They have a lot of parks and things to do there.”