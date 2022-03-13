COLUMN: Native of Ukraine expresses concern for homeland

As Tetyana Konon recalled her homeland of Ukraine recently, she mentioned the beautiful countryside and the friendly people. Tetyana, who is now a U.S. citizen, spent her first 14 years in Lviv, in western Ukraine near the border with Poland. Whenever her family made the six-hour drive from Lviv to Kyiv, she was especially struck by the capital city now being threatened by Russian troops. Although she has spent half of her life in the U.S., images of her birth country and its people are etched in her mind.
“I’ve been there a lot of times, in Kyiv,” she recalled during a 30-minute telephone interview from her home near Gaffney, South Carolina, where she and her husband, Sviatoslav, have lived since 2021. “It is so beautiful there. In Kyiv, there is a lot of architecture there, beautiful buildings. It’s a big city, so big, so busy, and people there are so nice. They have a lot of parks and things to do there.”
Tetyana was a freshman in high school when her family came to the United States in December of 2008, joining her aunt in Tucson, Arizona. They sought a better life after becoming disenchanted with Ukrainian leadership during the presidential election of 2004, leading to what became known as the Orange Revolution during a period of civil unrest. “That’s when we first got our reference to come here as refugees,” she recalled. “The people voted for one person and they put another person in office. From that time, it was not a good time, a lot of crimes, and my family decided to come here. My family thought there was more safety to move here.” Her father’s sister had moved to Arizona in 1994.
Sviatoslav’s family still lives in Lviv, where his father operates a small grocery store. An older brother joined thousands of Ukrainians who escaped to Poland in recent weeks, taking his wife and two children to the relative safety of that country. Sviatoslav’s 10-year-old brother stayed in Lviv with his parents.
According to a Reuters news release, Lviv is just 40 miles from the border with Poland, and the small city has become a transit point for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict from the eastern, southern and central parts of the country.
“You never know what might happen,” Tetyana told me regarding the conflict, now centered in the western half of Ukraine. “It’s kind of scary and we are all praying for protection. When they go to sleep, they don’t know if they’ll wake up hearing bombs.”
Tetyana, who will turn 28 this summer, and Sviatoslav, 31, became acquainted when they attended the same Pentecostal church in Lviv as teenagers. They were married in 2012, two years before he came to the U.S., and they have three children, a son eight years old, and two daughters, ages six and four. The children are learning to speak Ukrainian, Russian, and English.
Tetyana and Sviatoslav lived in California as newlyweds but returned to their native country for brief visits in 2015 and again in 2017. Sviatoslav’s family is content to stay in Ukraine, for now.
“They have good jobs and a beautiful house, but with this situation they may start thinking of moving here,” Tetyana said.
Sviatoslav worked for a flooring company when he first arrived in the U.S. and now works as a long-distance truck driver, criss-crossing the country. Tetyana said they speak with his family on a daily basis. “We just called them today (Wednesday), and they are ok,” she said.
Tetyana has two female friends from high school who are involved in the conflict near Kyiv. One works providing first aide to troops while the other cooks for those involved in the war.
Media reports during mid-week indicated that U.S. lawmakers have allocated $13.6 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and surrounding countries. The assistance drew strong support from both Democrats and Republicans. This came as Ukrainian resistance to Russian troops held strong outside Kyiv, with Russian troops attempting to move in from the east and south. Economic sanctions imposed by the West reportedly were negatively impacting Russia’s war effort.
Additionally, according to a New York Times report, more than 13,000 Russians have been arrested for protesting the war. Russian president Vladimir Putin has also reportedly cracked down on free speech by shutting down access to social media.
Ukrainians, according to Tetyana, have had hard feelings against Putin for years. “All Ukrainians dislike him,” she said. Recent media reports indicated that Putin’s troops have targeted civilians, including a maternity hospital in Mariupol.
Nonetheless, Tetyana’s faith was evident throughout the conversation as she spoke of the situation in Ukraine.
“It’s kind of hard to watch everything going on there,” she said. “We want to help, to send money because money is the only way we can help, that and prayers.”
She ended our conversation with this: “My hope for the country is only peace, so we’re praying for them. We pray for families to come back to a normal life and kids are not dying. Just a normal life, that’s what we really want.”
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.