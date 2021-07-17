COLUMN: Nature's magical moments were splendid

One morning, I was kicking through sand on a beach situated on the North Carolina coast. My purpose was to select the shells that the ocean's tides delivered to me.

I collected these shells to send to my young cousin, who has never traveled to the Atlantic Ocean.

I picked up each shell from the sand, dusted it off with a towel, and put it inside my large, plastic, empty ice tea cup. I walked in complete darkness, until suddenly, the first hint of sun shone down on the beach. This particular sunrise became an unexpected pleasure.

The rays of sun morphed into colors bursting across the sky. I observed colors such as burnt orange, saffron, and azure. These colors reflected a certain calmness, a certain peace.

With the seagulls as my cooperative models, I took several pictures of the sunrise over the beach. I snapped several phases of this magnificent sunrise. As I captured nature's magical moments, a shade of pink appeared, blushed, shed her light, curtsied, and vanished.

This serendipitous early morning woke up the photographer in me. The sunrise was so lovely, so pristine. In recollection, my only other lifetime moment similar to this was when I stood in awe of a sunset over the Sea of Galilee when I was 19 years old.