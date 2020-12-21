COLUMN: NC SPIN reaches its end

Today, most readers would know Tom as the founder, producer, and moderator of “NC SPIN.” Since its debut in 1998, the weekly program had supplied viewers and listeners with “balanced debate for the Old North State,” as he memorably put it. Originating on a network of commercial TV stations, “NC SPIN” later added a network of radio affiliates. A couple of years ago, the program moved to public television, airing every Friday night and Sunday afternoon on UNC-TV.

I’ve been privileged to be part of “NC SPIN” since its inception. I’ve enjoyed watching it develop into a unique mix of serious analysis and quirky humor that has earned a strong and devoted audience across the state. “I watch you every Sunday” became the opening line for many a conversation I’ve had over the past 22 years while standing in a checkout line, walking through a crowd, or sitting down to dinner.

Often, that line was immediately followed by an argument. But it was the good kind of argument — a longtime viewer politely but passionately disagreeing with me about something I’d said on a recent show.

Actually, sometimes the viewer was upset about something another panelist had said. But I was recognized, and available. So I got the argument. It was delightful.