COLUMN: New escapades in New Bern

I desired a new experience, so I left the Piedmont region and explored eastern North Carolina’s vintage town of New Bern. So, my friend, Gabriella, who had recently moved to New Bern, invited me to visit her.

I have met author/novelist Nicholas Sparks from New Bern. New Bern and eastern Carolina are the settings for many of Mr. Sparks' novels.

New Bern was named after a town in Switzerland. The name "Bern" means "bear" 'in Swiss. There are multiple statues of colorful bears of different themes throughout the downtown area. The town itself is picturesque and located less than an hour from the Atlantic Ocean's coast of Atlantic Beach. Sunrise allowed me to take a picture with my camera of the breathtaking haven.

If you have heard of New Bern, it may be because it was the first capital of North Carolina from 1746 to 1792. New Bern was also the birthplace of Pepsi Cola in 1898. Perhaps you or someone you know have passed by this town on the way to an Outer Banks vacation?

Walking around New Bern's historic downtown, I found the southern town a hidden treasure. It is lively with art galleries, antique stores, coffee shops, and quaint restaurants. I met people who designed unique jewelry and baked bread from family recipes.

At a seafood restaurant, I met a waiter named Evan, who speedily took my order and served me delectable fresh salmon. When Evan discovered I was a writer and a lover of literature, he slowed down to quote passages from British poet William Blake's poetry. By memory! This courteous and engaging server could have received a 5-star review from me. Hours later, when I was hot and tired, I coincidentally sat on a wrought iron bench in front of the same restaurant. When Evan recognized me, he brought a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage outside to me.

Gabriella, her friends, and I sampled fried green tomatoes at lunch at another establishment the next day. The southern delicacy was delicious.

Inside a bookstore, I shuffled through the books on a shelf and chose one poetry collection to purchase. To my amazement, the woman working behind the counter told me that she was the book's author! Joyfully, I asked the poet to autograph my new book. She appeared to be complimented by my request because she signed an inside page and wrote a personalized message.

I became acquainted with Gabriella's family. They were in the process of renovating their ranch house. The house was owned formerly by fraternity brothers who had graduated from a nearby university. Before my friends moved in, the house was utterly "trashed." Gabriella and her family proficiently painted colorful walls, installed new flooring, and showcased stylish decor. When I visited, my friends were working on furniture restoration in their carport. I was impressed by Gabriella's grandmother's lovely front lawn and backyard gardens. Both gardens featured an array of flowers that heralded springtime.

I am looking forward to seeing these gardens in full bloom!

On the third day, sunshine was the backdrop for Gabrielle, her friend Addie, and me to enjoy a car ride to nearby Atlantic Beach. As we drove closer, the palm trees that lined the highway continued to multiply rapidly. Each tree swayed to the calming April breeze (and possibly to the sound of our modern car radio music!) Once at Atlantic Beach, we sported designer sunglasses, pulled back our hair, then cuffed the bottom of our slacks, and waded in the ocean.

The sand was white, soft, and unspoiled. The ocean tides washed up a variety of intricate seashells. The three of us collected shells together and put them in our bucket. Gabriella captured the magnitude of the waves as a video on her cell phone and forwarded it to me.

My travel experience to eastern North Carolina increased my pride in North Carolina, a state where I have spent most of my life residing. New Bern's unforgettable people were friendly, accommodating, entertaining, unpretentious, and fabulous! I look forward to returning to New Bern soon.

Robyn writes about everyday people who touch her life in unique ways.