COLUMN: North Carolina’s education dilemma

North Carolina is facing an education crisis. The dilemma is easily understood, but not so easy to resolve: How to educate students in a pandemic?

We saw what happened when our universities attempted to bring students back to campus and class. Three of our largest state-supported universities immediately shut down almost as soon as they started, sending students home and converting to virtual learning. Other universities have not published detailed reports, but we know many are struggling with cluster outbreaks, mostly from off campus gatherings.

Universities are facing major revenue shortfalls. UNC Chapel Hill recently pegged their losses at $300 million, instituting furloughs and layoffs. Look for similar stories from other universities soon.