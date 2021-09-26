COLUMN: North Wilkesboro Speedway, 25 years later

Bruton Smith, head of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI), and owner of several tracks on the NASCAR circuit, was eager to add one of North Wilkesboro’s two dates to his Texas Motor Speedway. Smith swooped in and bought half of the track from Staley’s partners, the Combs family, but he failed in his attempt to close a deal with the heirs of Staley, who sold their interest to Bob Bahre of New Hampshire Speedway. (Smith later acquired full interest in North Wilkesboro Speedway as a throw-in when SMI purchased the track in New Hampshire.)

In a sport that had increasingly taken on the undertones of big business during its growth cycle, the value of North Wilkesboro Speedway was in its two dates on the NASCAR tour, spots the track had held for decades.

That was the backdrop as Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin and other drivers arrived in North Wilkesboro in 1996. The sport was changing. New markets awaited, as NASCAR was hell bent on pursuing a new generation of fans. Significantly for the diehard fan, little North Wilkesboro Speedway was being left in the dust of an accelerated growth spurt.