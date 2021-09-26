COLUMN: North Wilkesboro Speedway, 25 years later

By the time NASCAR rolled into North Wilkesboro in the fall of 1996, the nation’s premier stock car series was moving in new directions, spurred by two decades of growth that gave it new prominence in the national sports landscape. North Wilkesboro Speedway, the storied five-eighths mile oval in the foothills of North Carolina, was being dropped from the schedule to make room for larger markets.
The story of the little track had been a simple one from the time Big Bill France organized NASCAR in the late 1940s. Enoch Staley, one of the track’s owners, was a quiet, unassuming country gentleman who had been by France’s side during the sport’s formative years. He remained a loyal lieutenant for the France family for decades. Staley’s death in 1995, however, opened the door for the track to be dropped from the NASCAR schedule.
That’s when a simple story became more complicated. Staley’s death represented the end of an era in significant ways. The old guard of NASCAR was fading from the scene, replaced by visionaries who had little regard for any sentimental tug that North Wilkesboro Speedway may have represented to the average fan of the sport.
Charles Williams, former editor of the newspaper in North Wilkesboro, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot, said the demise of the speedway was inevitable.
“About a year before the track closed, NASCAR announced that it would not add more dates to the schedule, that track owners wanting another date would have to acquire it from other tracks,” Williams recalled recently. “That put a bulls-eye on North Wilkesboro Speedway.”
Bruton Smith, head of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI), and owner of several tracks on the NASCAR circuit, was eager to add one of North Wilkesboro’s two dates to his Texas Motor Speedway. Smith swooped in and bought half of the track from Staley’s partners, the Combs family, but he failed in his attempt to close a deal with the heirs of Staley, who sold their interest to Bob Bahre of New Hampshire Speedway. (Smith later acquired full interest in North Wilkesboro Speedway as a throw-in when SMI purchased the track in New Hampshire.)
In a sport that had increasingly taken on the undertones of big business during its growth cycle, the value of North Wilkesboro Speedway was in its two dates on the NASCAR tour, spots the track had held for decades.
That was the backdrop as Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin and other drivers arrived in North Wilkesboro in 1996. The sport was changing. New markets awaited, as NASCAR was hell bent on pursuing a new generation of fans. Significantly for the diehard fan, little North Wilkesboro Speedway was being left in the dust of an accelerated growth spurt.
Earnhardt, of course, had played a large role in helping NASCAR attain new heights in the 1980s and ‘90s. The Intimidator connected the sport’s modern era to its rough-hewn past when Southern men such as Junior Johnson, Cale Yarborough, David Pearson and Bobby Allison defined NASCAR. While Richard Petty was the essence of a Southern gentleman as he helped grow the sport like no one else in the 1960s and ‘70s, Earnhardt’s personality was hard core and blue collar, allowing him to connect with the sport’s base in a different way. Some despised him but watched races to root against him. Others were passionate in their support.
Jeff Gordon, meanwhile, represented a new breed of NASCAR driver like no one else. Primarily, he wasn’t a Southerner, and he certainly wasn’t Dale Earnhardt. Yes, the sport was changing, and Gordon was the face of that transformation, the one man who took on Earnhardt, Wallace and others on the way to building a hall of fame career and redefining the typical NASCAR competitor.
It was entirely fitting, then, that Gordon was the winner of the final race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
As sports editor of the Wilkes Journal-Patriot, I had a spot along press row for that finale. During a fit of hyperbole, I wrote in a post-race column that NASCAR had long ago replaced its country boy charm with Madison Avenue glitz. The trend of polished post-race interviews and staged public relations events intended to appease sponsors had started at least a decade earlier. Gordon may not have originated the concept of a non-traditional NASCAR driver, but he made it into an art form as the face of the “new” NASCAR.
September 29 will mark 25 years since that final race at North Wilkesboro. We’ve had ample time to evaluate NASCAR’s performance over those intervening years. Earnhardt’s death at Daytona four-and-a-half years later brought a new focus on the sport, as perverse as that may seem. The case can be made that the loss of Earnhardt was the beginning of the end for the NASCAR that many of us, particularly those in the South, grew up following.
Three years after Earnhardt’s fatal crash, the sport underwent further change as the points system was revamped. To the chagrin of traditional fans, that’s when we began hearing writers and commentators use stick-and-ball terms, such as timeout and playoffs, to describe the races. NASCAR, we learned, had no interest in maintaining the separation from other, more traditional sports that had defined its ascent.
The benefit of hindsight demonstrates that those decisions—cutting North Wilkesboro Speedway from the schedule, ignoring traditional fans who helped build the sport, striving to become more like stick-and-ball sports—have failed to increase NASCAR’s appeal. Attendance has been trending downward for years, television viewership numbers have declined, and those new fans, as few as they may be, have lacked the passion of the sport’s former fan base.
Various local efforts in Wilkes County over the years have attempted to re-open North Wilkesboro Speedway, to no avail. A few television commercials have been filmed there, a couple of lower-tier races have been held, some test sessions have occurred, but nothing of lasting consequence has taken place. The state of North Carolina recently allocated $20 million toward refurbishing the track, representing a fraction of what would likely be required, given the track’s long-standing need of infrastructure upgrades.
North Wilkesboro Speedway, however, will never regain its former glory. For that matter, neither will NASCAR.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.