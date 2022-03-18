COLUMN: Not a record to boast about

The third major task was redistricting, a requirement after every ten-year census. They get some grace on the tardiness here because our state’s final census numbers were not available until mid-August. That said, creating legislative and congressional districts is no longer the painstaking and lengthy task of old, as computers make it considerably easier and quicker. Leaders gathered behind closed doors before releasing in early November what was considered to be among the most politically gerrymandered maps in the nation and allowing fewer opportunities for people to review and comment on them. As was the case in 2011, voting rights groups sued to have the maps overturned. Once again, the courts sided with the groups and they were redrawn for both legislative and congressional districts, however congressional maps were drawn with the intent of electing Republicans to 10 of our 14 seats. Frustrated, the court finally appointed special masters to draw fairer congressional districts. Republican legislators challenged those maps, but the US Supreme Court ruled earlier this month those maps would be used in this year’s elections. Lawmakers tried to change election laws and the dates for the primary, but once again the NC Supreme Court declared primaries would be held May 17th.