COLUMN: Not ashamed of the Gospel

Archibald G. Brown, an associate of the famous theologian, Charles Spurgeon, once said: "The Gospel is a fact, therefore tell it simply; it is a joyful fact, therefore tell it cheerfully; it is an entrusted fact; therefore, tell it faithfully; it is a fact of infinite moment, therefore tell it earnestly; it is a fact about a Person, therefore preach Christ."

The Apostle Paul wrote "For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God to salvation to everyone who believes; for the Jew first and also to the Greek" (Romans 1:16, NKJV). If we analyze what Paul was saying we would find that the effect of the Gospel is salvation (Eternal Life}. This salvation comes to us through the power of God. Freely given to us through faith in God’s Son, Jesus Christ.

Paul declares the extent of the Gospel is worldwide. No one is excluded from the offer. However, it can only come to those who believe whether they be a Jew or Gentile (non-Jew), man or woman, child or adult, black or white, or regardless of the language we speak. It is for all who call upon the Lord believing Jesus is the Son of God who died on the cross for their sins,