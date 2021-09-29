COLUMN: Not ashamed of the Gospel

Archibald G. Brown, an associate of the famous theologian, Charles Spurgeon, once said: "The Gospel is a fact, therefore tell it simply; it is a joyful fact, therefore tell it cheerfully; it is an entrusted fact; therefore, tell it faithfully; it is a fact of infinite moment, therefore tell it earnestly; it is a fact about a Person, therefore preach Christ."
The Apostle Paul wrote "For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God to salvation to everyone who believes; for the Jew first and also to the Greek" (Romans 1:16, NKJV). If we analyze what Paul was saying we would find that the effect of the Gospel is salvation (Eternal Life}. This salvation comes to us through the power of God. Freely given to us through faith in God’s Son, Jesus Christ.
Paul declares the extent of the Gospel is worldwide. No one is excluded from the offer. However, it can only come to those who believe whether they be a Jew or Gentile (non-Jew), man or woman, child or adult, black or white, or regardless of the language we speak. It is for all who call upon the Lord believing Jesus is the Son of God who died on the cross for their sins,
Also, our believing is through the heart and not the mind. It is important to remember salvation is the free gift of God, but each person has to reach out and receive it through faith. We should never be afraid to share our love for Jesus with anyone. Telling our personal love story about Jesus should be an honor.
A Hindu leader from India was disturbed about the Christian belief of everlasting life. He visited Great Britain to receive more information. At a great banquet he asked the man next to him about belief in the Lord Jesus Christ, and the man said that it was not the proper place for such a discussion. Later he was invited to a ball in his honor and asked his partner who responded that the ball was no place for such a subject. In frustration, the man’s final reply was ”How strange these Christians in England, They seem to be ashamed to speak about their religion and the founder, Jesus Christ.”
Unfortunately, the remarks from this high-ranking dignitary can be repeated over and over throughout the world because so many professing Christians seem to be ashamed of the greatest gift that has ever been given to man. Our Lord must be asking, “Why are my children so afraid to tell others about Me?”
I hope we all can say, “I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation for me.”