COLUMN: On the road again

Back in March and April, when we were being asked to stay home, streets and four lanes were eerily bereft of traffic. It felt like driving on Christmas morning. But as restrictions have relaxed the traffic has come back with a vengeance.

North Carolina drivers appear to want to make up for lost mileage as they pour onto our city streets and interstates. Not only are vehicles back in record numbers, their drivers seem to have lost any remembrance of road regulations and courtesy, leading us to ponder whether we are safer going to a super-spreader event or taking our chances on the roads?

No longer is the unwritten “9 and under” etiquette followed. You know, the mantra that so long as you are driving 9 miles an hour or less over the posted speed you won’t get stopped. Anymore, on roads where the speed limit is 70, it isn’t uncommon to get passed by not one but many driving 80, 85 or higher. And let me ask this: Did auto manufacturers stop putting turn signal indicators on vehicles, you know those long sticks on the left-hand side of the steering wheel? Nobody uses them anymore. It gets testy when a car suddenly decides to pull into your lane at 70 miles per hour without any signal.