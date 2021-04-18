COLUMN: Opioid epidemic, border crisis worsen

Another issue I continue to care deeply about is protecting the life of the unborn. Last week, I was proud to sign a petition to force Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to the House floor for a vote. The Born-Alive Act would ensure that any child who survives an attempted abortion receives the medical care they deserve. It’s a shame we need this common-sense legislation in the first place. However, Washington Democrats have so far refused to allow a vote on it. As a dad and Christian, I firmly believe life is a sacred and precious gift from God that begins at conception. I am unapologetically pro-life and will continue to defend the most vulnerable.

In another display of their desire to overturn protections for the unborn, Washington Democrats also unveiled legislation last week to pack the Supreme Court.

Washington Democrats are determined to expand the Supreme Court to protect their power and would threaten rights including life, as well as the Second Amendment. In 1983, then-Senator Joe Biden called this a "bonehead idea" and "terrible mistake." In 2020, Biden said expansion would, "begin to lose any credibility the court has at all." Former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said nine was "a good number," and court packing "would make the court appear partisan."

While Washington Democrats demonstrate they will do anything to hold onto power, rest assured I will continue to defend the Constitution and the rule of law. I am a cosponsor of an amendment to our Constitution to keep the Supreme Court of the United States at nine justices. Just like securing our border, I will continue to work to protect the integrity of the Supreme Court and your rights.

Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which includes Cabarrus and counties extending eastward to Fayetteville.