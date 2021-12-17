COLUMN: Pendulums, clocks and gerrymandering

North Carolina, like the nation, has a political history which can be likened to a huge pendulum. For much of our history the pendulum remained more or less in the center, sometimes center left and sometimes center right. But there have also been periods when the arc swung far to the liberal left, most recently in the 1960s. Newton’s 3rd law dictates that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction; that pendulum has now unquestionably swung far to the conservative right. The question many are asking is when it will return to a more centrist position? And when will this movement be noticeable?

The discussion was couched in another metaphor by newsman Brian Williams. In a recent interview with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, he asked her to suppose that life is a clockface and that democracy runs out at midnight. Williams asked where Goodwin thought the clock was now? “We are as close to midnight as anything I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Goodwin responded. “Democracy is a system that depends on citizens choosing their own governors. The fight for the right to vote has to be the central fight in this country.”