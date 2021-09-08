COLUMN: People who care

I can’t remember when I first heard the song, “Do You Really Care?” for the first time but the questions being asked in the song is certainly relevant to the sad shape our world has come to be. Many years ago, I visited New York City on business and after seeing the people rushing from the subway to work in the morning and observing them going the reverse direction in the evening as they pushed their way down the streets heading for the subway to their homes. These folks were not talking to anyone except maybe to say a foul word to someone who was in their way. I said to myself will this ever happen where I live? I am afraid we are surely headed in that direction.
As I read the morning newspaper and listen to the nightly news on television, I am afraid I was wrong and need to change my question and make it personal, “Do I really care?” As I get older and have gotten out of the mainstream the words of the song take on new meaning, and I have found myself asking what I can do to change such a mutual non-caring society. Just read what the song writer, Bill Cates was asking ‘I look around in the place that I live; I see people who really care? Do you know how to share? With people everywhere? Do you really care?
Now being somewhat incapacitated I find myself asking God what can I do to help those in need? Barbara and I receive stacks of letters daily from missionaries, disabled veteran support organizations, children’s hospitals and others requesting monetary gifts to help in their ministry. By far, these requests are coming from people in crises attempting to stay afloat with limited available resources, They are trying to help adults and children receive a meal, furnish them clothing, a place to stay, or supplying medical needs. I am sure you are receiving the same correspondence and I pray you are trying to help.as much as you can.
I think that even Christians sometimes take a negative attitude to those who are perceived to be in need. Within the last week, I heard a lady’s testimony about how she became upset about people at the exits from Interstate 85 with signs asking for money to help them survive. She went on to explain in detail how she felt they were just taking monies from people to support their habits. We can certainly get the impression and paint them with a wide brush when we see them smoking and guess they spend the monies for alcoholic beverages and possibly drugs. I think all of us have had those same feelings at sometimes or another. However, this sweet lady became convicted of what she said when one of her children asked her why she did not give the person money for they looked like they needed it. I am glad that God gives His children Christian consciences which kicks in when we don’t think things all the way through considering what God’s Word has taught us, “Judge not that you may not be judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you” (Matt. 7:1-2, NKJV).
Jesus also said “For I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me and you gave me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me. Then the righteous will answer Him, saying Lord when did we see You hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give You drink? When did we see you a stranger and take you in and naked and clothe You? Or when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to you? And the King will answer and say to them, Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren , you did this to Me” (Matt. 25:35-40, NKJV).