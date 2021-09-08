COLUMN: People who care

I think that even Christians sometimes take a negative attitude to those who are perceived to be in need. Within the last week, I heard a lady’s testimony about how she became upset about people at the exits from Interstate 85 with signs asking for money to help them survive. She went on to explain in detail how she felt they were just taking monies from people to support their habits. We can certainly get the impression and paint them with a wide brush when we see them smoking and guess they spend the monies for alcoholic beverages and possibly drugs. I think all of us have had those same feelings at sometimes or another. However, this sweet lady became convicted of what she said when one of her children asked her why she did not give the person money for they looked like they needed it. I am glad that God gives His children Christian consciences which kicks in when we don’t think things all the way through considering what God’s Word has taught us, “Judge not that you may not be judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you” (Matt. 7:1-2, NKJV).