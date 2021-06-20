COLUMN: Prices up and so are drug confiscations

Like so many of you, being a parent is the greatest joy of my life. As we celebrate Father’s Day this week, I want to first say thank you to all the dads who provide for their family all throughout the year. My dad and grandfather taught me important lessons like the value of hard work, the importance of keeping your word, and a love for the outdoors. Today, it is an amazing blessing to be able to pass those values on to my own son. As you hopefully have enjoyed some time with family and the start of summer, things are heating up in Washington as well – but not for the better.