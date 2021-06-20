COLUMN: Prices up and so are drug confiscations

Like so many of you, being a parent is the greatest joy of my life. As we celebrate Father’s Day this week, I want to first say thank you to all the dads who provide for their family all throughout the year. My dad and grandfather taught me important lessons like the value of hard work, the importance of keeping your word, and a love for the outdoors. Today, it is an amazing blessing to be able to pass those values on to my own son. As you hopefully have enjoyed some time with family and the start of summer, things are heating up in Washington as well – but not for the better.
You’ve probably noticed that in grocery stores, hardware stores and at the gas pump, things cost more. Just last week, consumer prices rose 6.6%, the largest 12-month increase on record. The inflation we are seeing on everyday items like food, lumber and gas is a tax on every American and fueled by out-of-control spending in Washington. Also last week – seizures of the lethal drug fentanyl at our southern border jumped 300%. These numbers underscore the major problems caused by President Joe Biden’s economic and immigration policies.
While that was happening here at home, this past week President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Throughout the month, I was calling on President Biden to postpone the summit with Putin. Dialogue between our countries is important. However, following recent Russian cyberattacks on our critical energy infrastructure and food supply, I believe last week’s summit rewarded this bad behavior and sent the wrong message.
Prior to the summit, President Biden stopped an American pipeline that would create American jobs, yet approved the Russian Nord Stream II pipeline that would strengthen Russia's stranglehold on Europe. The President also signed the New START nuclear treaty with Russia without securing any critically needed concessions.
I believe President Biden entered last week’s summit weakened because of these actions. Now following their summit, President Biden must do more to hold Russia accountable for its aggression in the U.S. and around the globe. I am hopeful our countries can find ways to work together, but that will require a change of behavior from Putin. And we must show resolve. This summer, I will be leading the Security Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Since 2015, I have been a loud voice condemning Russian aggression in Europe. You can count on me to continue to hold Russia accountable.
In Congress, I am also focused on protecting our Second Amendment. Last week I led 140 Members of the House of Representatives urging the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to withdraw a new regulation that will punish disabled combat veterans who require stabilizing braces. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Acting Director of the ATF Marvin Richardson, we warned this guidance will make millions of law-abiding citizens, including many disabled combat veterans, criminals overnight.
The ATF has repeatedly stated “the brace concept was inspired by the needs of disabled combat veterans who still enjoy recreational shooting but could not reliably control heavy pistols without assistance.” Despite this recognition, I was stunned the ATF would issue guidance that would take away the ability of a disabled veteran to use their firearm and tax them.
Should this guidance go into effect, a disabled combat veteran who has chosen the best stabilizing brace for their disability is now a felon unless they turn in or destroy the firearm, destroy the brace, or pay a $200 tax.
This move by the ATF is not an attempt to curb gun violence, but is a poor attempt to tax law-abiding gun owners and take away disabled veterans’ ability to enjoy recreational shooting. And the ATF knows it. In fact, the ATF had to withdraw similar guidance last year after I called them out for this disturbing anti-Second Amendment policy. We stood up to the ATF then, and I’m doing so once again.
Whether it’s defending our Second Amendment, protecting our national security, or growing our economy, you can rest assured I will always work hard for you.
Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 8th District, which includes Cabarrus and other counties eastward to Fayetteville.