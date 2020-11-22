COLUMN: Progress for Lumbees, on COVID-19 and more

Finally, last week, we also made progress on combatting COVID-19. On Tuesday, the House passed my Combating Pandemic Scams Act which I helped introduce to protect seniors and our most vulnerable citizens from people who would prey on them during the COVID-19 pandemic. This bill requires the Federal Trade Commission to prioritize informing Americans about the latest scams related to COVID-19 so all citizens are aware and can protect themselves. I'm proud to have worked on this bipartisan bill and will continue to pursue common sense solutions to keep Americans safe.

Throughout this pandemic, I have been focused on expanding testing, developing vaccines, and getting everyone the resources and health care they need. That’s why I wrote and recently introduced H.R. 14, the Commitment to Defeat the Virus and Keep America Healthy Act. This is the Republican bill to combat COVID-19 and makes important reforms to our telehealth and mental health services. These vital improvements will help our seniors and those in need. It also builds on our efforts to strengthen the Strategic National Stockpile, improve our testing systems, and bring drug manufacturing back to America. With this legislation, I am confident we can fulfill our commitment to America and defeat COVID-19.