COLUMN: Public opinion and state legislatures at odds

Most people believe we should have a decent minimum wage for full time employees. (It has not changed in over 14 years). Most of the GOP does not.

Most people believe the two parties should have platforms of policy initiatives vs. blindly following a cult leader or an aristocracy without an agenda. Most people in the USA wish to keep a democratic form of government. Yet we are not getting what most people want or need. Even a massive civil up-rising or insurrection on our national capital is not important enough to warrant a thorough investigation.

We are caught up in a party over country phenomenon whereby power is the ultimate goal vs. the good of the populace. Many states are enacting restrictive voting rights measures to limit voting. States are also re-litigating the 2020 Presidential election through biased third party recounts, wasting taxpayers funds.

Our fragile democracy is in jeopardy if we do not consider public opinion in formulating national and state-wide policies. We can and should do a whole lot better. Power should give way to a more just society.

LeRoy Deabler

LeRoy Deabler is a retired Hospital CEO and national healthcare consultant.