COLUMN: Public opinion and state legislatures at odds

It’s unfortunate that vast numbers of states see fit to distant their policies from clear cut public opinions. Legislators are supposed to represent their constituents rather than a vocal minority of fanatic cult followers.
Examples are the following:
Most people agree Joe Biden won the Presidential election.
Most people believe universal background checks should be made on those attempting to buy guns through various means.
Most people believe military style assault weapons should not be allowed in the hands of the public.
Most people believe women should have some say in their reproductive rights. Most Republican do not.
Most people feel that the ultra-wealthy should pay their fair share of taxes. Yet hundreds of billionaires and multi-millionaires pay no taxes, such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, etc.
Most people believe that corporations should pay at least some minimum level of taxes.
Most people believevoting should be made easier for people to vote vs. harder to vote.
Most people believe that we should have clean air and clean water. Most people believe we should not allow foreign powers to influence our domestic elections.
Most people believe we should have a decent minimum wage for full time employees. (It has not changed in over 14 years). Most of the GOP does not.
Most people believe the two parties should have platforms of policy initiatives vs. blindly following a cult leader or an aristocracy without an agenda. Most people in the USA wish to keep a democratic form of government. Yet we are not getting what most people want or need. Even a massive civil up-rising or insurrection on our national capital is not important enough to warrant a thorough investigation.
We are caught up in a party over country phenomenon whereby power is the ultimate goal vs. the good of the populace. Many states are enacting restrictive voting rights measures to limit voting. States are also re-litigating the 2020 Presidential election through biased third party recounts, wasting taxpayers funds.
Our fragile democracy is in jeopardy if we do not consider public opinion in formulating national and state-wide policies. We can and should do a whole lot better. Power should give way to a more just society.
LeRoy Deabler
LeRoy Deabler is a retired Hospital CEO and national healthcare consultant.