COLUMN: Pudding that is lumpy and sour

When drawing congressional and legislative district maps, can we be assured of fair and impartial elections just because lawmakers didn’t use racial or partisan factors in drawing districts? Republicans who are drawing the maps, as might be expected, say “yes,” we can have confidence in them. Democrats, also as expected, say “no.”

The old proverb says, “the proof of the pudding is in the eating.” In our current analogy we might say the impartiality of the maps can be found in actual or at least predicted results. To be fair, we can’t speak to results at this moment because no maps have been approved. We’re told they will be in the next week or so.

This whole process is problematic. Prospective candidates won’t have much time to determine if it is viable for them to run and mount effective campaigns. Candidate filing opens on Monday, December 6th and closes on Friday, December 17th. Making things more difficult is the fact that the 2022 primary elections are scheduled for March 8th. This constricted election timetable heavily favors incumbents who already have support organizations, name recognition and a great advantage in raising money. The filing period should be moved to January and the primary date rescheduled to the second Tuesday in May, our traditional date.