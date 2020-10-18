COLUMN: Rebuilding the economy after COVID-19

Every day, more folks are going back to work, more small businesses are opening their doors, and more students are going back to school. We have a long way to go to protect public health and rebuild our economy, but these are all good signs.

Throughout last week, I enjoyed seeing many of you across our region and seeing this progress firsthand. I was encouraged visiting with local business owners who are seeing the economy open back up and revenues climbing. I also visited two schools that are working to keep teachers and students safe, while allowing them the opportunity to keep learning in a classroom setting. It is important that we open our economy and schools back up -- but most important to do it safely.

On Tuesday, I visited the Wonder Career Center at A.L. Brown High School. Located in Kannapolis, the center has partnered with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to equip students for careers in computer programming, HVAC, public safety, welding and other important trades. Career and Technical Education has never been more important to support students and workers as we rebuild our economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. As a former Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Trustee, I know how important Career and Technical Education is to our students and the opportunities it creates.